Oregon State 58, George Mason 54: Roberto Nelson scored eight of his 17 points in the final minute to lift the Beavers in the consolation bracket of the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu.

Devon Collier added 15 points for Oregon State, which will play Hawaii in the fifth-place game Wednesday. Daniel Gomis made his first career start and the 6-10 sophomore forward finished with five points, eight rebounds and five blocked shots for the Beavers (7-3).

Bryon Allen scored 15 points to lead George Mason (5-6). Patrick Holloway shot 4-for-7 from 3-point range and finished with 12 points and Jalen Jenkins added eight off the bench for the Patriots.

Oregon State led by as many as nine with eight minutes remaining in the first half before Allen scored the first six points in a 13-4 run that got the Patriots even at 24. Holloway hit his second 3-pointer in the final 2:07 of the opening half to give George Mason a 29-28 lead at the break.

Neither team managed a lead of more than three until Allen hit a jumper with 3:40 left for a 48-44 advantage. The Patriots didn’t make another field goal until Allen’s 3-pointer at the buzzer as Collier made a layup for a 50-49 lead with 1:56 remaining and Nelson hit a jumper, and six free throws in the final 28 seconds.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oregon State starting center Angus Brandt, who left Sunday’s opening-round loss against Akron with a right knee injury, did not play but could be back for Wednesday’s game after an MRI showed the injury was just a bruise and not related to the torn ACL he suffered last season. …. Oregon State came into the tournament leading the nation in field-goal percentage (53.7) but is shooting 44 percent through the first two games. … Sherrod Wright, who came into the tournament leading George Mason in scoring at 16.5 points, has combined for eight points in the two games while shooting 2-for-16 from the floor.