Preview: Oregon State at Hawaii

Oregon State isn’t the most efficient shooting team in the nation any longer, but the Beavers still have plenty of offensive firepower heading into their fifth-place game Wednesday against Hawaii. Roberto Nelson comes in averaging 21.4 points and Devon Collier is right behind at 19.3, giving Oregon State one of the top-scoring duos in the nation. The Beavers may also get their third-leading scorer back for this game as starting center Angus Brandt suffered a hyper-extended right knee in the tournament opener against Akron, but the injury is not as serious as initially believed.

Brandt’s absence has given Daniel Gomis a chance to shine. The 6-10 forward from Senegal had nine points and five rebounds against Akron, and made his first career start against George Mason and contributed five points, eight rebounds and five blocked shots in 33 minutes. Hawaii has a pretty good starting power forward as well in Christian Standhardinger, a 6-8 German who’s averaging 17.7 points and 7.3 rebounds.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT OREGON STATE (7-3): Collier gave the Beavers one of the top reserve players in the nation last season but now that he’s in the starting lineup and Gomis is filling in for Brandt, Oregon State has become somewhat thin on its bench. Two players who have the skill set to help fill that void are freshmen guards Hallice Cooke and Malcolm Duvivier. Neither has reached double figures in scoring this season, but both seem poised for breakout games against Hawaii.

ABOUT HAWAII (8-3): Standhardinger sank a 14-footer from the baseline with 1.4 seconds left Monday to beat Saint Mary’s in the consolation bracket. Standhardinger has plenty of big-game experience, having played his first two years at Nebraska, so he likely won’t be fazed by Hawaii’s first Pac-12 opponent since the Rainbows beat then-Mountain West Conference member Utah on Christmas Eve at this tournament in 2010. Another player who figures to be a handful for Oregon State is 6-8 forward Isaac Fotu, who’s averaging 12.9 points while shooting 57.7 percent from the field.

TIP-INS

1. The Beavers return home to play Quinnipiac on Sunday before opening Pac-12 play Jan. 2 at Colorado.

2. Oregon State faced just two teams from major conferences during the non-conference portion of its schedule - ACC member Maryland on Nov. 17 and DePaul of the Big East on Dec. 1.

3. Hawaii is appearing in the tournament’s fifth-place game for the fourth consecutive season.

PREDICTION: Hawaii 74, Oregon State 72