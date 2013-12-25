FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hawaii 79, Oregon State 73
December 25, 2013 / 11:42 PM / 4 years ago

Hawaii 79, Oregon State 73

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Hawaii 79, Oregon State 73: Isaac Fotu scored 17 points as the Warriors captured the fifth-place game at the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu.

Garrett Nevels added 16 points and Christian Standhardinger finished with 15 for Hawaii (9-3). Brandon Spearman added 14 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double and Keith Shamburger contributed nine points and 10 assists for the Warriors.

Roberto Nelson scored 24 points to lead Oregon State (7-4), which also lost to Akron in the tournament opener. Devon Collier added 13 points and 10 rebounds and Challe Barton scored a season-high 13 for the Beavers.

Oregon State scored the final eight points of the first half to cut its deficit to 40-38. Standhardinger, Nevels and Spearman combined for 33 points in the opening half for the Warriors.

Barton tied the score at 42 with about 18 1/2 minutes left in the game, but the Beavers managed just two field goals over the next 11 minutes, allowing Hawaii to go on a 23-4 run. The Beavers cut the 19-point deficit to seven with just over two minutes remaining and the Warriors shot just 3-for-6 from the line in the final 51 seconds but Oregon State couldn’t capitalize.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oregon State starting C Angus Brandt, who hyper-extended his right knee in Sunday’s game against Akron, was a game-time decision against Hawaii, but did not play. … The Beavers came into the tournament leading the nation in field-goal percentage (53.7) but shot 44 percent in the three games in Hawaii. … Shamburger had five assists and six turnovers in the tournament opener against Boise State but notched 16 assists and one turnover in the final two games.

