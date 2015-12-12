Preview: Oregon State at Kansas

Kansas junior guard Brannen Greene might be the most enigmatic player in the Big 12, but there’s no denying his impact on the seventh-ranked Jayhawks, who face Oregon State on Saturday at the Sprint Center in Kansas City. Greene returned from a five-game suspension Thursday and scored 14 points in 17 minutes as Kansas rolled to a 92-59 win over Holy Cross.

The sharpshooting Greene, who was suspended by coach Bill Self for “conduct detrimental to the team,” could be a key part of an explosive Kansas squad that averages 90.9 points while shooting 50.7 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from 3-point range. Greene is 11-of-12 shooting this season and 8-of-9 from 3-point range for the Jayhawks, who have won six in a row following a 79-73 loss to Michigan State in Maui on Nov. 17. Kansas could receive a test from Oregon State, which has started 6-1 for only the seventh time since 1980 and boasts last year’s Pac-12 defensive player of the year in guard Gary Payton II. The teams are meeting for the first time since Nov. 30, 2012, when Kansas shot 60 percent from the field and posted an 84-78 victory over the Beavers at the Sprint Center.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT OREGON STATE (6-1): The Beavers are second in the Pac-12 in scoring defense at 64 points per game thanks in large part to Payton, who leads the team in points (16.4), rebounds (8.1), assists (4.9) and steals (3.3). Senior forward Jarmal Reid returned last Saturday after missing six games due to a stress fracture in his right foot and scored seven points in 22 minutes of the Beavers’ 66-62 win over Nevada. Oregon State, which was picked to finish sixth in the Pac-12, boasts a talented trio of freshmen in forwards Tres Tinkle and Drew Eubanks along with guard Stephen Thompson Jr., who averages 11.6 points off the bench.

ABOUT KANSAS (7-1): Guard Wayne Selden Jr. is scoring a team-high 15.9 points per game on 56 percent shooting while forward Perry Ellis averages 14.5 points and 5.5 rebounds to lead the balanced Jayhawks, who have had five or more players score in double figures four times this season. Forwards Jamari Traylor (ankle) and Landen Lucas (big toe) each sat out Thursday’s win over Holy Cross for precautionary reasons, but Self indicated both will be available against the Beavers. Self has been experimenting with different rotations in the frontcourt, and 6-foot-9 freshman Cheick Diallo likely earned an extended look after recording 12 points and four rebounds in 18 minutes against Holy Cross.

TIP-INS

1. The Jayhawks defeated Pac-12 opponent UCLA 92-73 at home on Nov. 24.

2. Oregon State is 20-1 under coach Wayne Tinkle when leading with five minutes to play.

3. Kansas hasn’t trailed in 138:52 consecutive minutes, dating back to late in the second half of its win over Vanderbilt on Nov. 25.

PREDICTION: Kansas 89, Oregon State 67