No. 2 Kansas 82, Oregon State 67

Junior guard Wayne Selden scored 22 points, helping No. 2 Kansas rally from a 14-point deficit in an 82-67 victory over Oregon State on Saturday night at Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo.

Selden, one of the nation’s top outside shooters, made 5 of 8 3-pointers to help kickstart a stagnant first-half offense.

After trailing 39-28 at the break, KU made 11 of its first 12 shots of the second half, going on a 27-9 run in the first 6:20 to take a 55-48 lead.

OSU (6-2) dominated early. Freshman forward Tres Tinkle -- the son of coach Wayne Tinkle -- made his first 5 3-pointers of the opening half, helping the Beavers to a 7-for-7 start from deep.

The Beavers couldn’t keep up the hot shooting, though. They made just 10 of 29 shots in the second half (35 percent), which included 1 of 6 3-pointers.

KU junior guard Frank Mason added 18 points on 5-for-8 shooting, while senior forward Perry Ellis added 13 points and nine rebounds.

The Jayhawks, who entered the game tops in the NCAA in 3-point shooting at 47 percent, made 7 of 17 perimeter shots (44 percent).

KU (8-1) improved to 28-6 all-time at Sprint Center.