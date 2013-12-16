(Updated: CHANGES first name of Jones to KyRee in Para 3)

Oregon State 98, Maryland-Eastern Shore 66: Devon Collier finished with 24 points for his fifth consecutive 20-point game and grabbed a season-high 12 rebounds as the host Beavers stormed away in the second half.

Roberto Nelson scored 14 of his 20 points in the second half for Oregon State (5-2). Angus Brandt added 17 points and three blocked shots and Olaf Schaftenaar contributed 10 points and five rebounds off the bench for the Beavers.

Freshman guard KyRee Jones shot 5-for-8 from 3-point range and scored 21 points off the bench for Maryland-Eastern Shore (2-5). Issac Smith III added 13 points and leading scorer Hakeem Baxter finished with 12 for the Hawks.

Oregon State led by as many as 11 in the first half but then went without a field goal for more than eight minutes down the stretch. That opened the door for Maryland-Eastern Shore to briefly pull ahead by one before the Beavers took a 34-33 lead into the break.

The Hawks went cold at the start of the second half and Oregon State used an 8-1 burst over the first four minutes to build an eight-point lead. Maryland-Eastern Shore stayed within single digits until Nelson’s 3-pointer sparked a 15-0 run to put Oregon State on top 70-49 with just under 10 minutes remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oregon State, which entered the day leading the nation in field-goal percentage at 55.6, shot 36.7 in the first half before finishing at 51.5. … Nelson has reached double figures in scoring in 24 consecutive games, which is tied for the 10th longest such streak in program history. … Nelson remains on pace to become the first Oregon State player to lead the Pac-10/12 in scoring since Gary Payton in 1989-90.