Preview: Oregon State at Nevada

Oregon State looks to bounce back from a stunning loss to Lamar on Friday as the Beavers visit Nevada, which was picked to finish second in the Mountain West Conference. After opening with two convincing wins, Oregon State committed 27 turnovers and suffered a 63-60 home loss to the undersized Cardinals on Wednesday.

Forward Drew Eubanks continued his strong early-season play with 17 points, a career-high 18 rebounds and six blocks against Lamar, but Pac-12 player of the week Tres Tinkle was held to nine points and eight rebounds on 1-of-7 shooting. The Beavers have used three different starting lineups in their first three games and struggled to establish any offensive rhythm against the Cardinals, who finished last in the Southland Conference last season. “We do all kinds of fundamental drills and right now we’ve got too many Cadillac cool guys,” Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle told reporters. “That’s going to catch up to you.” The Beavers head out on the road for the first time this season to face Nevada, which opened with an 18-point loss at Saint Mary’s before cruising to a 79-64 victory over Loyola Marymount on Monday.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT OREGON STATE (2-1): Sophomore guard Stephen Thompson Jr., the team’s third-leading scorer last season, has missed the last two games due to a left foot injury and is considered day-to-day. Thompson’s absence has created more playing time for freshman JaQuori McLaughlin, who had 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting but committed four turnovers in his first career start against Lamar. The Beavers’ bench scored a combined total of 10 points against Lamar and needs to see more production from forwards Gligorije Rakocevic and Keondre Dew, as well as freshman guard Kendal Manuel.

ABOUT NEVADA (1-1): Forward Elijah Foster, a 6-foot-7, 235-pound junior, drew high praise from coach Eric Musselman after recording a career-high 18 points with 10 rebounds in the win over Loyola Marymount. “The story of the night right now is Elijah and his player development,” Musselman told reporters. “He’s worked so hard to get body in shape. He keeps getting better and keeps adding confidence. This was a huge step in his player development.” The Wolf Pack backcourt is led by senior guard Marcus Marshall, who is averaging 21.5 points on 40 percent shooting through two games.

TIP-INS

1. Oregon State evened the all-time series at 5-5 with a 66-62 win last season in Corvallis.

2. Nevada was 16-3 at home last season.

3. The Beavers are 30-5 under Tinkle when leading at halftime.

PREDICTION: Nevada 72, Oregon State 67