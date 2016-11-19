FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Oliver scores 24 to lead Nevada past Oregon State
November 19, 2016 / 5:35 AM / 9 months ago

Oliver scores 24 to lead Nevada past Oregon State

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oliver scores 24 to lead Nevada past Oregon State

Sophomore forward Cameron Oliver had 24 points and seven rebounds to help Nevada coast to an 83-58 victory over Oregon State on Friday in a nonconference contest at Reno, Nev.

Senior guard D.J. Fenner scored all 17 of his points in the first half for the Wolf Pack (2-1). Sophomore forward Jordan Caroline contributed 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Sophomore forward Tres Tinkle scored 16 points to lead the Beavers (2-2). Sophomore center Gligorije Rakocevic added a career-best 12 points.

Oregon State committed 20 turnovers and was just 1 of 11 from 3-point range.

Oliver and Fenner combined to go 13 of 17 from the field in the first half as the Wolf Pack built a 23-point halftime lead.

Nevada assumed control early with nine straight points to take a 24-10 lead on Caroline's dunk shortly before the midway point of the half.

Fenner drained a 3-pointer and added a hoop to make it 34-15 with 5:51 left in the half and he later buried a 3-pointer to boost the lead to 20.

Senior guard Marcus Marshall connected on a 3-pointer with two seconds left as the Wolf Pack took a 48-25 lead into the break.

The onslaught continued in the second half and another 3-pointer by Marshall made it a 26-point margin with 18:11 to go.

The Beavers tallied the next five points before Nevada all but sealed the outcome with a 13-2 surge. The run was culminated by Oliver's three-point play to make the score 66-34 with 12:40 remaining.

Oregon State was equally sloppy in each half with 10 turnovers apiece. The Beavers were just 3-of-7 from the free-throw line while Nevada hit 20 of 29.

The 25-point margin of victory was the Wolf Pack's largest against a Pac-12 school since routing Oregon State 75-47 during the 2006-07 season.

