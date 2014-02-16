Preview: Oregon State at Oregon

Two schools who have squared off more than any other in college basketball history meet for the 341st time when Oregon State visits Oregon on Sunday. The Beavers won the first meeting on Jan. 19 and are attempting to sweep the Ducks for only the second time in the last 21 seasons. Oregon is trying to salvage its season as it has lost eight of 10 games since an impressive 13-0 start.

Part of the Ducks’ lengthy slide involves an inability to prevail in close games as Oregon has suffered four two-point losses in Pac-12 play. The Ducks have lost three of their last four games – all the defeats were by two points – but remain hopeful of turning things around with five of their final seven regular-season games at home. “A lot of that is coaching,” Oregon coach Dana Altman told reporters. “We get in those situations where we haven’t executed and that is as much me as anybody, but I feel bad for the guys.”

TV: 3 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT OREGON STATE (13-10, 5-6 Pac-12): Guard Roberto Nelson (21.5) is one of the more potent offensive players in the Pac-12 but forward Devon Collier (14 per game) has been highly effective of late. Collier has scored in double digits in six straight games, is second in the conference with a 60.4 shooting percentage and is five points away becoming the ninth player in program history to reach 1,400 career points. Center Angus Brandt (12.6) has nine consecutive double-figure outings, the best such streak of his career.

ABOUT OREGON (15-8, 3-8): Leading scorer Joseph Young (18.4) scored 29 points against Arizona State in the Ducks’ most-recent game and all of them came in the second half. “He got it going and everything looked good,” Altman said afterward. “In 25 years I’ve seen a lot of things but 29 in a half is pretty good.” Oregon features three other double-digit scorers in forward Mike Moser (12.6) and guards Jason Calliste (12.4) and Damyean Dotson (10.3) while averaging 83.3 points per game.

TIP-INS

1. The schools have split the past four meetings in Eugene after Oregon reeled off 16 straight home victories.

2. Beavers PF Eric Moreland has blocked 167 shots, five off the school’s career mark held by Scott Haskin (1988-93).

3. The Ducks lead the Pac-12 with a 77.8 free-throw percentage, led by PG Johnathan Loyd (89.7), Young (89.6) and Calliste (86.1).

PREDICTION: Oregon 85, Oregon State 81