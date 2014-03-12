Preview: Oregon State vs. Oregon

Oregon likely guaranteed itself a spot in the NCAA Tournament with Saturday’s win over Arizona, but don’t expect the Ducks to suddenly become complacent. The seventh-seeded Ducks carry a seven-game win streak into Wednesday’s Pac-12 Tournament first-round matchup in Las Vegas against No. 10 seed Oregon State. “I think we are still a desperate team,” Oregon forward Mike Moser told the Register-Guard. “That doesn’t go away even after the last few wins. You’ll see the same desperation next week.‘’

While Oregon begins the postseason as the hottest team in the Pac-12, Oregon State closed the regular season by losing six of its final nine games. The Beavers finished the conference season on a high note, however, with Saturday’s 78-76 overtime win over Arizona State. Oregon and Oregon State split the season series, with the Beavers winning 80-72 on Jan. 19 in Corvallis before the Ducks answered with a 93-83 victory in Eugene on Feb. 16.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT OREGON STATE (16-14): Senior guard Roberto Nelson averaged 20.6 points to become the first Oregon State player since Gary Payton in 1990 to win the Pac-12 scoring title, and he had 15 points to lead the Beavers to an important win over the Sun Devils in the regular-season finale. “We wanted to have some momentum going into the Pac-12 tournament, and that’s an NCAA Tournament team that we just played and just beat,” forward Eric Moreland told reporters. Moreland has been outstanding against the Ducks this season, averaging 16 points and 11.5 rebounds in two meetings.

ABOUT OREGON (22-8): The Ducks’ roller-coaster season included a 13-0 start and a 3-8 record at one point in league play before registering impressive wins over UCLA and Arizona down the stretch. Guard Joseph Young averages a team-high 18.2 points, but could use a bounce-back game after being held to eight points on 3-of-12 shooting in Saturday’s 64-57 victory over the Wildcats. Jason Calliste averaged 15.5 points in two games against the Beavers this season, and the senior guard is shooting 51.7 percent from 3-point range to lead the Pac-12.

TIP-INS

1. Nelson and Young each received Pac-12 second-team honors, while Moser was named second-team honorable mention.

2. Oregon and Oregon State have played each other an NCAA-record 341 times, but Wednesday’s meeting will be the first in the conference tournament.

3. Oregon leads the Pac-12 in scoring offense at 82.3 points per game, while Oregon State is fifth at 75.3.

PREDICTION: Oregon 87, Oregon State 76