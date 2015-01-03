Preview: Oregon State at Oregon

Bitter rivals look to open Pac-12 play with a victory when Oregon State visits Oregon on Saturday. The Ducks have won five straight games and are starting to come together with a cast of characters who spent most of the nonconference slate learning how to play with one another. The Beavers have won six of their past seven games and have been spearheaded by the all-around solid production of guard Gary Payton II, son of the former NBA star.

Oregon State has split its two true road games, needing overtime to win at Portland and then suffering a 60-52 loss at Quinnipiac on Dec. 21. The Ducks are 9-1 at home – the loss was to Mississippi on Dec. 7 – but they had to go overtime to win each of their last two, against UC Santa Barbara and UC Irvine. “I didn’t know where we would be, I really didn’t,” Oregon coach Dana Altman told reporters about his squad’s 10-3 mark. “We have a lot of new faces and I thought our schedule was going to be really demanding. So I’m proud our guys found some ways to win some ballgames, disappointed in our consistency.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT OREGON STATE (9-3): The 6-3 Payton leads the Beavers in scoring (12.5), rebounding (8.7), steals (37) and blocked shots (13) and is one of four players scoring in double digits. Swingman Victor Robbins is averaging 11 points off the bench, forward Olaf Schaftenaar chips in 10.9 and guard Langston Morris-Walker averages 10.3 in a balanced attack. “We knew this year that we couldn’t be a team of individuals and there are no superstars and there’s nobody that we’re going to spotlight on,” first-year coach Wayne Tinkle told reporters. “Our best chance to compete and have an opportunity to win is when we are playing as one group since we have a lot of different weapons.”

ABOUT OREGON (10-3): Guard Joseph Young has carried the attack with seven 20-point outings and is averaging a team-best 19.6 points and 4.3 assists and also leads the squad with 33 3-point baskets. Forward Dillon Brooks is averaging 14.5 points and forward Elgin Cook is chipping in 10.8 points per outing. The Ducks have eight players averaging 18.8 or more minutes as Altman has mixed and matched to find the right combinations and also has resorted to the hot hand at other times.

TIP-INS

1. Oregon has won 19 of the past 21 home meetings against Oregon State.

2. Ducks F Jordan Bell has 43 blocked shots, second on the school’s single-season list behind Tony Woods (51 in 2011-12).

3. Robbins has scored just 17 points in the last two games after scoring 49 over the previous two contests.

PREDICTION: Oregon 70, Oregon State 63