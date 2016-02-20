Preview: Oregon State at Oregon

Oregon has lost two straight and, with a week off to stew, the No. 17 Ducks should be hungry to turn things around in their Pac-12 matchup Saturday night against visiting Oregon State in the most contested rivalry in college basketball history. Oregon shot poorly while losing back-to-back games in the Bay Area to California and Stanford last week and needs a win over Oregon State to keep pace with No. 12 Arizona for the conference lead.

Oregon State won the first meeting between these teams earlier this season, which followed a 13-day layoff for the Beavers and broke a four-game losing streak against the Ducks. Gary Payton II continues to lead Oregon State in scoring, rebounding and assists, but the 6-foot-3 senior guard has been less active on the boards lately, finishing below his 7.7 rebounding average in six straight games and eight of the last nine. Dillon Brooks continues his breakout season for Oregon, as the 6-6 sophomore wing is averaging 23.7 points over the last three games to raise his scoring average to a team-high 17.2. Elgin Cook seems to be heading in the opposite direction, as the 6-6 senior wing has scored below his 13.3-point-per-game average in the last three games.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT OREGON STATE (15-9, 6-7 Pac-12): Tres Tinkle scored 19 points off the bench in the previous game against Oregon. Tinkle has since moved into the starting lineup and his production has remained consistent, most recently scoring 22 points in the 83-71 loss to California, his highest-scoring Pac-12 game. Another freshman who’s coming off his strongest game of the season is 6-3 guard Derrick Bruce, who scored a season-high 11 points against California and his ability to shoot from long range could open up more space for Payton and Tinkle.

ABOUT OREGON (20-6, 9-4): The Ducks have one of the top shot-blocking teams in the nation and need three more swats to break the school record for a season set last year (157). Chris Boucher and Jordan Bell are the main obstacles in the middle, and Boucher is on pace to break the individual school record for blocked shots established by Bell last season (94). The duo managed just one blocked shot each against Oregon State in the last game.

TIP-INS

1. A win by Oregon would be its 23rd straight at Matthew Knight Arena, which would tie the program record for the longest home winning streak.

2. The Ducks are 14-0 this season when holding opponents under 70 points.

3. Oregon State hasn’t posted a road win over a top 25 team since 1985.

PREDICTION: Oregon 75, Oregon State 65