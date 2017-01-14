Preview: Oregon State at Oregon

After last Saturday’s performance against Washington State, Oregon is certainly happy that Chris Boucher was granted an extra year of eligibility. The No. 11 Ducks hope for a repeat performance by the 6-10 forward when they host the 347th edition of the Civil War on Saturday.

Boucher joined Oregon last season out of junior college and was declared a senior due to the circumstances of his high school graduation, however, he was granted a waiver request last March. With junior forward Dillon Brooks ejected for kicking an opposing player just minutes into the game with the Cougars, Boucher stepped up with career highs of 29 points and six 3-pointers to go with eight rebounds and three blocks in the 85-66 triumph. Oregon has won 13 straight - the last three in league play by a combined 64 points - since beating undefeated and then-No.2 UCLA 89-87 on Dec. 28. With the continued absence of sophomore forward Tres Tinkle (20.2 points, 8.3 rebounds per game), the Beavers have dropped four straight - all in conference play - and nine of 10 since an 84-59 win over Southern Oregon on Nov. 28.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT OREGON STATE (4-13, 0-4 Pac-12): Freshman guard JaQuori McLaughlin and sophomore forward Drew Eubanks scored 19 points each in last Saturday’s 87-61 loss at Washington. In addition to Trinkle (wrist), who has missed 11 games, the Beavers have played without 7-0 senior Cheik N’diaye (shoulder) the last eight games and junior guard Daine Muller (concussion) for two, but he’ll return against Oregon. The Beavers will certainly miss Trinkle, who scored 42 points in a two-game split against the Ducks last season.

ABOUT OREGON (15-2, 4-0): The Cougars shot 50 percent Saturday but were limited to just one offensive rebound while Oregon shot 54 percent, drained 13-of-25 shots beyond the arc and committed six turnovers. Boucher leads the team in scoring (14.1 points) and blocks (2.9) in 25 minutes a game while placing second in rebounds (7.3) and shooting 58 percent from the field - 37 percent from long-range. Prior to the ejection, the 6-7 Brooks had averaged 17.6 points, 3.8 assists and two steals in the previous five games after returning to the starting lineup.

TIP-INS

1. Oregon State leads the most contested rivalry in NCAA history 186-160.

2. The Beavers are seeking their first true road win over an AP top-25 team since 1985.

3. Oregon F Tyler Dorsey scored 25 points and Brooks added 17 the last time these teams met, a 91-81 Oregon victory last season.

PREDICTION: Oregon 90, Oregon State 69