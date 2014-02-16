(Updated: CORRECTS time left after Calliste 3-pointer in 1st sentence of 4th graph. CORRECTS Oregon’s 3-point shooting numbers in 2nd sentence of 5th graph.)

Oregon 93, Oregon State 83: Joseph Young scored 25 points to help the host Ducks defeat the rival Beavers in Pac-12 play.

Mike Moser made four 3-pointers while adding 15 points and Damyean Dotson also scored 15 for Oregon (16-8, 4-8). Jason Calliste also hit four 3-pointers while scoring 14 points and Johnathan Loyd added 11 as the Ducks won for only the third time in 11 games.

Roberto Nelson scored 18 points while Eric Moreland had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Oregon State (13-11, 5-7). Hallice Cooke added 16 points and Angus Brandt scored 11.

The Beavers trailed by two points with 5:11 remaining after two free throws by Cooke before Calliste capped a 7-0 run with a 3-pointer to give the Ducks a 79-70 lead with 2:51 to play. Oregon made eight of 10 free throws to increase the lead to 13 points with 53.5 seconds left and Oregon State was unable to make a substantial push.

The Ducks made five consecutive 3-pointers during a 17-0 run burst to open up a 28-10 lead less than eight minutes into the contest. Oregon was 9-of-14 overall from 3-point range in the half and led 45-35 at the break before the Beavers opened the second half with an 8-2 run to move within four.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Ducks have won 19 of the last 21 home meetings with the Beavers. … Moreland was 8-of-10 from the field and blocked two shots; his 169 career rejections rank just three behind the school mark held by Scott Haskin (1988-93). … Oregon connected on just two 3-pointers in the second half to finish at 11-of-21.