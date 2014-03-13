Oregon 88, Oregon State 74: Joseph Young scored 19 points and Jason Calliste added 17 as the Ducks pulled away from the Beavers in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas.

Mike Moser made three 3-pointers and scored 13 points for No. 7 seed Oregon (23-8), which shot 57.7 percent and advanced to face second-seeded UCLA in Thursday’s quarterfinals. Dominic Artis collected 10 points and six rebounds off the bench to help Oregon extend its winning streak to eight games.

Angus Brandt led No. 10 seed Oregon State (16-15) with 20 points and leading scorer Roberto Nelson added 19 on 6-of-12 shooting. Freshman Hallice Cooke had 12 points along with a career-high eight rebounds for the Beavers, who lost for the seventh time in their last 10 games despite shooting 60.5 percent from the field.

Oregon State made 14 of its 19 shots from the field in the first half but committed 10 turnovers and trailed 41-40 at the break. The Beavers moved ahead 57-54 on Brandt’s 3-pointer with just over 14 minutes left, but the Ducks answered with a 17-2 run and held Oregon State without a field goal for more than eight minutes.

Young scored 10 consecutive points during the decisive run for the Ducks, who forced 15 turnovers while committing just five. Artis and Calliste combined to make five 3-pointers for Oregon, which shot 10-of-16 from beyond the arc and has made 71 3-pointers in its last eight games.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oregon split its two games against UCLA this season, losing 70-68 at home Jan. 30 before winning 87-83 in overtime in Los Angeles on Feb. 27. … Oregon State F Eric Moreland was limited to five minutes in the first half due to foul trouble and finished with six points and seven rebounds. … Beavers F Devon Collier played through a leg injury in the second half before fouling out late with 11 points.