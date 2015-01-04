Oregon 71, Oregon State 59: Joseph Young scored 27 points on 10-of-15 shooting as the host Ducks defeated the Beavers in the Pac-12 opener for both teams.

Elgin Cook added 18 points, nine rebounds and three steals and Jordan Bell contributed eight points, nine rebounds and five blocked shots as Oregon won at home against Oregon State for the 20th time in the last 22 meetings. Young made 5-of-6 3-pointers and the Ducks (11-3) were 6-of-13 overall while winning their sixth straight game.

Langston Morris-Walker scored 16 points and Gary Payton II had 12 points and five assists for the Beavers (9-4), who lost for the second time in eight games. Olaf Schaftenaar added 10 points for Oregon State, which missed 12 of its first 13 shots and never recovered.

The Beavers trailed by three points four minutes into the second half before Young hit back-to-back 3-pointers to start an 11-0 run, a burst that saw Payton miss a breakaway dunk and Oregon’s Ahmaad Rorie draining a 3-pointer seven seconds later to make it 49-35. The advantage grew to 17 and Oregon State rallied within 60-52 before Young connected on a 3-pointer and the Ducks protected the lead down the stretch.

Oregon scored the first 10 points as the Beavers missed their first nine shots and possessed a 14-2 lead after Bell’s tip-in with 13:37 left in the first half. The Ducks led 23-13 after two free throws by Dwayne Benjamin with 5:11 to play before Oregon State used a 14-4 push to tie it but Young’s basket gave Oregon a 39-37 halftime lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Bell has 48 blocked shots, second on Oregon’s single-season behind Tony Woods (51 in 2011-12). … The Beavers shot 35.2 percent from the field, including 4-of-15 from 3-point range. … Young has eight 20-point outings this season.