No. 16 Oregon shares Pac-12 lead after win

EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon is back in first place in the Pac-12.

After back-to-back losses knocked the Ducks into second place, No. 16 Oregon moved into a tie for first place with Arizona at 10-4 after a 91-81 win over Oregon State on Saturday night in Matthew Knight Arena.

“We figured out we were in danger now,” Oregon center Chris Boucher said. “We are trying to win this conference, so we have to play hard. We knew we had to defend and do simple plays and that can win this game. We came in focused and ready to play.”

Freshman guard Tyler Dorsey led Oregon with a career-high 25 points as the Ducks matched the school record with their 23rd straight home win, including a 16-0 mark this year, in front of a sellout crowd of 12,364.

“The fans were great today,” Oregon coach Dana Altman said. “In the first half, the building really had a buzz. Our guys were flying around and what a tremendous difference that makes.”

Sophomore forward Dillon Brooks had 17 points and Elgin Cook scored 16 for the Ducks (21-6). Boucher added 14 points and nine rebounds.

Oregon shot 45.8 percent from the field, including 17 of 33 in the first half. The Ducks outrebounded the Beavers 33-28.

“We had a week to prepare and it was a big game because we lost our last two,” Cook said. “We wanted to come in focused and worry about Oregon State.”

Forward Tres Tinkle led Oregon State (15-10, 6-8) with 23 points.

“Our defense overall, our transition defense, the way we handled their press in the first half, it was a shame,” Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle said. “I’ll take the blame. I might have made this a bigger game than I should have. Maybe it was just a little too much for us right now.”

Oregon took a 51-28 lead at halftime and pushed the advantage to 60-36 when Boucher made two free throws. Tinkle followed with five straight points for Oregon State and forward Drew Eubanks dunked to get the Beavers within 60-43.

Cook scored for Oregon and forward Jordan Bell got a bucket before Dorsey later added a 3-pointer that pushed the Ducks’ lead to 67-45.

Oregon took a 10-8 lead on two free throws by Brooks before Tinkle followed with a free throw. Brooks made two more free throws before guard Casey Benson hit a jumper and forward Dwayne Benjamin got a steal and layup to push Oregon’s lead to 16-9.

Center Cheikh N‘diaye converted a three-point play for Oregon State before Oregon scored eight straight points starting with a basket by Dorsey. Brooks hit a 3-pointer and Dorsey converted a three-point play to put Oregon ahead 24-12.

Oregon State was within 28-18 after Tinkle scored, but Oregon followed with 10 straight points as Benson made a 3-pointer and Dorsey converted a three-point play. Boucher made two free throws and Cook dunked to put Oregon ahead 38-18.

Guard Malcolm Duvivier brought Oregon State within 43-26 before forward Jordan Bell dunked for Oregon and Dorsey got a layup before Brooks added two free throws. Dorsey capped the first half with a layup that gave Oregon a 51-28 lead at the break.

Dorsey scored 15 points in the half, Brooks had 11 and Cook added 10.

NOTES: The Ducks and Beavers have played 346 times, the most of any two schools in NCAA history. ... Oregon State C Daniel Gomis missed his fifth straight game with a stress fracture on his right shin. ... Oregon had seven blocked shots in the game to set the school season record with 162.