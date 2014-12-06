Preview: Oregon State at Portland

Gary Payton II is adjusting to major-college basketball just fine and the junior-college transfer strives for another stellar performance when Oregon State visits Portland on Saturday. Payton, the son of former Beavers’ All-American and NBA star Gary Payton, recorded his second consecutive double-double with 24 points and 16 rebounds in Wednesday’s 74-50 victory over Mississippi Valley State. The Pilots are off to a strong 6-1 start with their lone loss coming against Valparaiso.

The schools are meeting for the 69th time but this is the only the seventh occasion that Portland will host Oregon State at the Chiles Center. The Pilots last hosted the Beavers in 2005 – Portland won 76-62 – and own a 4-2 edge at home. Portland defeated Portland State 83-71 on Wednesday behind a career-best 27 points from guard Alec Wintering to equal its best start since the 1995-96 campaign.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, None.

ABOUT OREGON STATE (4-2): Payton is averaging 14.3 points and 9.2 rebounds – both team highs – and is shooting 58.6 percent from the field while playing 35 minutes per game. “He brings tons of energy every day, even in practice, and it translates to the game every time,” forward Daniel Gomis said. “He’s a hard-working guy and he is helping our team a lot.” Guard Langston Morris-Walker is averaging 11.5 points and has scored in double digits in three consecutive contests.

ABOUT PORTLAND (6-1): Portland has a balanced scoring team with four players in double figures and another just one-tenth of a point shy. Guard Kevin Bailey averages 13.1 points, Wintering is at 11.9, forward Volodymyr Gerun averages 10.7 points and six rebounds and guard D’Marques Tyson chips in at 10.6 points. Center Thomas van der Mars, a four-year starter, had 19 points on 9-of-9 shooting and 14 rebounds in the win over Portland State and is averaging 9.9 points and a team-best 8.1 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Oregon State notched a 79-73 victory over the Pilots last season in the first meeting in six years.

2. Bailey (foot) is questionable after departing the win over Portland State.

3. The Beavers are shooting a dismal 64.1 percent from the free-throw line.

PREDICTION: Portland 65, Oregon State 63