Oregon State 65, Portland 58 (OT)
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
#Intel
December 7, 2014 / 5:46 AM / 3 years ago

Oregon State 65, Portland 58 (OT)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oregon State 65, Portland 58 (OT): Victor Robbins scored 18 points and Morris Langston-Walker added 16 as the visiting Beavers knocked off the Pilots.

Olaf Schaftenaar scored 14 points and Gary Payton II had 12 points and 12 rebounds for Oregon State (5-2). Payton connected on the go-ahead shot in overtime as the Beavers controlled the extra session.

Bobby Sharp scored 12 points to pace Portland (6-2). Alec Wintering added 10 points and Thomas van der Mars contributed nine points and nine rebounds.

Payton hit a jumper with 2:12 left in overtime to give Oregon State a 59-57 lead. Portland’s van der Mars split two free throws with 1:08 to play before Schaftenaar, Payton and Langston-Walker each made two free throws to increase the margin to seven with 14 seconds to play.

Riley Barker made two free throws with 2:04 remaining in regulation to give the Pilots a 51-49 lead before Robbins scored consecutive baskets to put Oregon State ahead. Wintering scored the tying basket with 28 seconds left to force overtime.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Payton has recorded three consecutive double-doubles. … Portland G Kevin Bailey, who averages a team-best 13.1 points, missed the game with a foot injury suffered in Wednesday’s game against Portland State. … Oregon State held the Pilots to 27.3 percent shooting from the field.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
