Preview: Oregon State at Quinnipiac

OregonState is off to its best start to a season since 1984 and will try toimprove on that when it travels across the country to visit Quinnipiac on Sunday afternoon. The Beavers have won five straight, including theirlast two by an average margin of 29.5 points. Oregon State faces a Bobcatssquad that just snapped a three-game losing streak and is only 3-3 athome this season.

GaryPayton II leads the Beavers with 13.6 points and an eye-popping 9.4rebounds per game at just 6-3. The junior is joined in the backcourtby Langston Morris-Walker, who averages 10.5 points and 5.2 boards,as both guards outrebound their starting frontcourt twosome of DanielGomis and Olaf Schaftenaar. Quinnipiac issecond in the nation in cleaning the glass while averaging 46.3 rebounds, led byOusmane Drame’s 10.8 per game.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, No TV

ABOUT OREGON STATE (8-2): TheBeavers have been hot lately and that’s coincided with the strong playof Victor Robbins, who has set a career high in scoring in three of his last four games. His most recent was a 27-point performance in a home rout ofDePaul on Thursday, and his teammates are seeing him as the offensiveweapon to look for in the Oregon State offense. “He’s been way more focusedin practice and in games,” Schaftenaar toldthe Corvallis Gazette-Times. “He’s athletic, a good shooter, a gooddriver and he can just give us a lot of energy. I think that’s whathe’s doing right now.”

ABOUT QUINNIPIAC (4-5): TheBobcats’ Mr. Do It All lately is guard Zaid Hearst, who had 13points, seven rebounds and eight assists in a recent win over Lehigh.Hearst averages 18.2 points and seems to be everywhere on the floor when he’s in, which isusually quite a bit. “Because he’s in such great shape, I don’t have to takehim out,” Quinnipiac coach Tom Moore told reporters. “I only take him out if he’s playinghorrible or in foul trouble. But he’s in such great shape, I cancount on him on both offense and defense.”

TIP-INS

1. Quinnipiac is also second inthe nation in offensive rebounding (17.9) and rebounding margin(14.9).

2. The Beavers have held firststraight opponents to under 35 percent shooting from the field.

3. Schaftenaar, a 6-10 forward,has made a 3-pointer in nine consecutive games.

PREDICTION: Oregon State 68,Quinnipiac 64