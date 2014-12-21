Quinnipiac 60, Oregon State 52:Zaid Hearst scored 24 points, including 11-of-11 shooting form thefree-throw line, to lead the host Bobcats to a win over the Beavers.

Evan Conti had 14 points and sixrebounds for Quinnipiac (5-5), which won its second straight. Hearstand Conti combined for 10 of the Bobcats’ 19 field goals, with theother eight players on the team shooting 9-of-35 from the field.

Olaf Schaftenaar led Oregon State(8-3) with 18 points, including four 3-pointers, and also grabbed sixrebounds. Malcolm Duvivier had 10 points and four assists whileDaniel Gomis added seven points and seven rebounds.

The game stayed close for much ofthe first half, though Oregon State used an 11-2 run — helped by apair of 3-pointers by Schaftenaar — to take an eight-point leadwith 12:01 to go, but the Beavers then went nearly eight minuteswithout a field goal, as Quinnipiac used a 15-1 run to go up by six.It was still six at halftime, and it stayed around that same deficitfor much of the second half.

Oregon State got its deficit downto three on Victor Robbins’ layup with 2:44 to go, but a OusmaneDrame jumper and Conti free throw pushed the lead back up to six with37 seconds to go. Duvivier scored on a layup with 23 seconds to play,but the Beavers couldn’t get any closer, as Hearst hit 4-of-4 fromthe line in the closing seconds.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Quinnipiac, thenation’s top rebounding team, easily won the board battle, 46-27. …The Bobcats were 15-of-19 from the free-throw line, compared to4-of-7 for the Beavers. … Neither team shot well from the field,with Oregon State finishing at 39.6 percent and Quinnipiac at 34.5.