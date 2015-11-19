Preview: Oregon State at Rice

Second-year Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle likes the chemistry his team is building heading into Thursday’s road trip to Rice. A senior-laden roster led by Gary Payton II is being boosted by the play of three freshmen.

“It was really neat to see our guys get some passion and some fire,” Tinkle said after Tuesday’s 93-73 win against Iona. “We haven’t had the chemistry. It was nice that the guys accepted that challenge.” Three Oregon State freshmen - led by 6-10 forward Drew Eubanks - have scored in double figures in the Beavers’ first two games. The Beavers, who went 2-9 on the road last year, are looking for their second straight 3-0 start. The Owls were outscored by a combined 58 points in a pair of West Coast losses to open the season.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, American Sports Network.

ABOUT OREGON STATE (2-0): Eubanks has hit 13-of-15 shots for a 16-point average and 6.5 rebounds in two starts. Payton adds 14 points, a team-best 8.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 3.5 steals. Freshmen Stephen Thompson Jr. (14 points, 6-of-11 from 3-point line) and Tres Tinkle (12.5 points, five rebounds) have been strong off the bench.

ABOUT RICE (0-2): Egor Koulechov, a transfer from Arizona State, leads the Owls with 18 points and 9.5 rebounds after recording his first career double-double in an 80-54 loss at San Francisco. Freshman Marcus Evans adds 16 points and is shooting 48.1 percent from the floor. Andrew Drone, a 6-10, 260-pound junior center, is averaging two points and four rebounds but will be a test for the equally-size Eubanks.

TIP-INS

1. Payton has recorded a steal in 33 consecutive games and is five games away from breaking his father Gary’s school record (37 straight games with a steal between 1989-90).

2. Eubanks has started two games in place of senior F Daniel Gomis, who is out until December with a broken hand.

3. The Owls’ first two opponents - California and San Francisco - have shot 50.4 percent from the floor while outrebounding Rice 93-65.

PREDICTION: Oregon State 88, Rice 58