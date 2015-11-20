FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oregon State 77, Rice 69
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Basketball
November 20, 2015 / 4:25 AM / 2 years ago

Oregon State 77, Rice 69

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oregon State 77, Rice 69

Senior guard Gary Payton II had 19 points and seven assists as Oregon State recorded a 77-69 victory over Rice in nonconference play at Houston on Thursday.

Junior guard Malcolm Duvivier added 14 points and made four 3-pointers for the Beavers (3-0). Freshman forward Tres Tinkle scored 12 points and was 10-of-12 from the free-throw line.

Freshman guard Marcus Evans scored 18 points to lead the Owls (0-3). Sophomore swingman Egor Koulechov added 16 points and freshman forward Marquez Lechter-Ellis had 12 points on 5-of-5 shooting.

Two free throws by Evans moved Rice within 70-63 with 2:09 remaining but Payton answered with a three-point play to get the cushion back to 10 with 1:02 left. A 3-pointer by Koulechov trimmed the Oregon State lead to six with 16 seconds to play but the Owls didn’t score again.

The Beavers held a 19-point lead after scoring the first eight points of the second half, capped by Duvivier’s 3-pointer with 16:26 to play. The Owls pecked away and crept within 66-59 on Koulechov’s 3-pointer with 6:59 remaining.

Rice used an early 10-1 run to take a six-point advantage and the game was later tied at 27 before the Beavers closed the first half out strong. Oregon State went on an 8-2 burst to take a six-point advantage and later scored the final six points of the half to take a 44-33 lead into the break.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.