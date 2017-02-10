Aaron-led USC rolls over Oregon State

Shaqquan Aaron came off the bench to post 24 points and six rebounds, leading USC to a 95-63 victory over visiting Oregon State in a Pac-12 Conference game Thursday night at the Galen Center in Los Angeles.

Bennie Boatwright scored 16 points for USC (21-4, 8-4 Pac-12). Elijah Stewart scored 14 points. Chimezie Metu had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Drew Eubanks, Kendal Manuel and Stephen Thompson Jr. scored 11 points apiece for Oregon State (4-21, 0-12).

Jaquori McLaughlin and Manuel made 3-pointers in the opening minute to give Oregon State an early lead, but USC responded with a 13-2 run to take a 13-8 lead on a 3-pointer by Jonah Matthews. The Trojans went up 22-15 on a 3-pointer by Stewart and stretched the lead to nine on a dunk by De'Anthony Melton midway through the first period.

The Trojans went up by 10 on two free throws by Boatwright and pushed the lead to 12 on a layup by Nick Rakocevic. They increased the lead to 15 with just under three minutes to play in the half and carried a 44-27 advantage into the break.

USC continued to pull away in the second half. The Trojans went up by 19 on a jumper by Boatwright. The Beavers got within 13 on a 3-pointer by Thompson and cut the deficit to 11 on a dunk by Eubanks, but the Trojans staged a 9-0 run to take a 68-48 lead on a three-point play by Boatwright.

USC shot 51.8 percent from the field, made 11 of 23 from 3-point range and amassed a 37-30 rebounding advantage. Rakocevic had four of the team's seven blocked shots.

Oregon State shot 37.7 percent and made 8 of 21 from beyond the arc.