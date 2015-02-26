Preview: Oregon State at Stanford

After appearing to be a near-lock for the NCAA Tournament a month ago, Stanford is squarely on the bubble heading into Thursday’s contest against visiting Oregon State. The Cardinal have lost four of their last six and suffer from a lack of any quality wins outside of an overtime victory over then-No. 9 Texas on Dec. 23. Coach Johnny Dawkins’ squad can ill afford a loss to the Beavers, who snapped a three-game losing streak with last Saturday’s 72-58 win over Colorado.

Guard Gary Payton II leads the Pac-12 in steals (81) and bolstered his case for the league’s Defensive Player of the Year award with a school-record seven blocks in the win over the Buffaloes. Payton has powered the Beavers to a surprising 17-10 record while leading the team in scoring (13.2 points per game) and rebounding (7.7). The 6-3 junior will likely be tasked with defending Stanford’s Chasson Randle, who averages a team-high 19.6 points but is shooting 31 percent over the past five games.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT OREGON STATE (17-10, 8-7 Pac-12): Guard Malcolm Duvivier has scored in double figures in five of his last six games for the Beavers, who are 15-1 at home but 2-9 away from Gill Coliseum. Forward Daniel Gomis, averaging nine points on 56.3 percent shooting over his last three games, will wear a protective facemask against Stanford after suffering a broken nose against Colorado. The Beavers are holding opponents to an average of 57.1 points on 37.6 percent shooting, but their frontcourt clearly misses 6-7 forward Victor Robbins, who has been suspended indefinitely.

ABOUT STANFORD (17-9, 8-6): The Cardinal received a much-needed spark in Saturday’s 72-61 win over California from 6-9 freshman forward Michael Humphrey, who recorded his first career double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Humphrey’s continued growth is critical for a front line that has seen forwards Rosco Allen (back), Reid Travis (thigh) and center Grant Verhoeven (hip) battle injuries at various points this season. Guard Anthony Brown is averaging 15.5 points and a team-high 7.4 rebounds for the Cardinal, who have won seven of their last 10 meetings against the Beavers.

TIP-INS

1. Oregon State is 14-1 when leading with five minutes to play.

2. Randle scored 30 points in last season’s 81-72 loss to Oregon State in Corvallis.

3. Payton is the only player in the Pac-12 with a steal in every game this season.

PREDICTION: Stanford 68, Oregon State 64