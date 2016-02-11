Preview: Oregon State at Stanford

Oregon State re-entered the NCAA Tournament discussion with narrow wins over Utah and Colorado last week, but the Beavers will need to get past a long-time nemesis Thursday to keep their hopes alive. Coach Wayne Tinkle’s squad heads to Stanford looking for just its second victory over the Cardinal in its last 22 trips to Palo Alto.

Beavers point guard Gary Payton II is the only player in the Pac-12 in the top 10 in scoring (16.5, sixth), rebounding (7.9, eighth), assists (5.5, second) and steals (2.4, first), and the senior had a career-high seven steals in last Saturday’s 60-56 win over Colorado. The Beavers play five of their final seven regular-season games on the road, where they’ve lost 10 consecutive conference games dating back to last year. Their current three-game road trip begins against Stanford, which has fallen out of the Pac-12 race with four losses in its last five contests. The injury-plagued Cardinal have struggled without point guard Robert Cartwright (broken arm) and leading rebounder Reid Travis, who will miss his 14th straight game Thursday due to a stress reaction in left leg.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT OREGON STATE (14-8, 5-6 Pac-12): Oregon State’s rebounding margin of minus-7.5 in conference games is last in the Pac-12, but the Beavers shouldn’t be overmatched against Stanford, which ranks 11th at minus-5.9. The Beavers were outrebounded 46-29 in a 78-72 loss to the Cardinal on Jan. 6 and need an improved outing from center Olaf Schaftenaar, who was held to nine points and three rebounds. Guard Stephen Thompson Jr., one of three Oregon State freshmen in Tinkle’s regular rotation, ranks third on the team in scoring at 10.1 points per game and averaged 13.5 points in last week’s sweep of Utah and Colorado.

ABOUT STANFORD (11-10, 4-6): The shorthanded Cardinal are monitoring the condition of forward Michael Humphrey, who is averaging 9.7 points and 6.2 rebounds in his last 13 games but played just two minutes in last Saturday’s 76-61 loss to Cal due to a bruised thigh. Coach Johnny Dawkins gave freshman Marcus Sheffield his first career start against the Bears, and the swingman responded with seven points in 27 minutes. Sheffield has been one of the team’s few bright spots along with forward Rosco Allen, who is averaging 20.3 points in his last four contests and had 21 points and eight rebounds in last month’s win over the Beavers.

TIP-INS

1. Oregon State has had fewer turnovers than the opposition in all 11 league games.

2. Stanford is 101-34 at Maples Pavilion under Dawkins.

3. Oregon State forward Daniel Gomis is expected to miss his third straight game due to a shin stress fracture.

PREDICTION: Oregon State 70, Stanford 67