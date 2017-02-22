Preview: Oregon State at Stanford

Stanford and Oregon State have been mired near the bottom of the Pac-12 standings for weeks, but both teams are riding high entering their matchup Wednesday in Palo Alto. The Cardinal forced 20 turnovers in Saturday’s 73-68 victory over rival California, while the Beavers snapped a 14-game losing streak with Sunday’s 68-67 upset of Utah.

Guard Stephen Thompson Jr. set career highs with five 3-pointers and 31 points to lead Oregon State, which rallied from a 13-point second-half deficit to record its first league victory. “Our guys deserve to taste some success. Not one of them has gone south on us. They bring it every day,” Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle told reporters. Thompson averages 16.8 points for an Oregon State team that has struggled mightily without star forward Tres Tinkle, who last played on Nov. 25 and remains out indefinitely with a broken wrist. The Beavers look to build on their first victory of the calendar year against Stanford, which handed Cal a severe blow to its NCAA Tournament hopes behind 23 points from junior wing Dorian Pickens.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT OREGON STATE (5-23, 1-14 Pac-12): Sophomore forward Drew Eubanks had 12 points and six blocked shots against the Utes, but the Beavers were outscored 42-24 in the paint and will need an improved effort against Cardinal big man Reid Travis. Freshman guard Kendal Manuel, who was held scoreless in last Thursday’s 85-78 loss at Colorado, provided a spark against Utah with eight points, four assists and five rebounds. Coach Tinkle has also been encouraged by the recent play of 6-11 sophomore center Gligorije Rakocevic, who has averaged 7.3 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last three games.

ABOUT STANFORD (13-13, 5-9): Travis leads the Cardinal in scoring (17.3) and rebounding (8.6) but missed last month’s 62-46 victory over Oregon State due to a right shoulder injury. The 6-8 junior registered 19 points and nine rebounds against Cal and helped foul out both of the Bears’ centers while guard Marcus Allen continued his late-season surge with 11 points. Forward Michael Humphrey averages 9.4 points and 6.4 boards and scored a game-high 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting in last month’s win over the Beavers.

TIP-INS

1. Stanford is 20-2 at Maples Pavilion against Oregon State since 1993.

2. Pickens is shooting 14-of-35 from 3-point range over his last five games.

3. Oregon State has attempted fewer free throws than its opponent in 14 of the last 16 games.

PREDICTION: Stanford 66, Oregon State 59