Stanford 75, Oregon State 48: Chasson Randle overcame a slow start and scored a team-high 15 points as the Cardinal dominated the second half against the visiting Beavers.

Michael Humphrey collected a career-high 15 rebounds and scored 14 points while Anthony Brown had 13 points and eight rebounds for Stanford (18-9, 9-6 Pac-12), which held a 46-22 advantage on the boards and outscored Oregon State 47-18 in the second half. Marcus Allen chipped in 10 points and six rebounds to help Stanford record its fifth straight win over the Beavers at Maples Pavilion.

Gary Payton II had 17 points, four assists and three steals while Malcolm Duvivier added eight points for Oregon State (17-11, 8-8). Jarmal Reid grabbed five rebounds for the Beavers, who were 6-of-20 from 3-point range and lost for the fourth time in their last five games.

Stanford shot 29.2 percent in the opening stanza but only trailed 30-28 at the half after Allen drilled a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Oregon State picked up a flurry of fouls early in the second half and Stanford capitalized with Randle scoring five straight points during a 22-4 run to pull ahead 55-39 with just over eight minutes remaining.

Reid Travis and Stefan Nastic scored nine points apiece for Stanford, which was 22-of-26 from the foul line compared to 8-of-16 for the Beavers. Randle, who was held to four points on 0-of-4 shooting in the first half, passed Gary Payton to move into sixth place on the Pac-12 all-time scoring list with 2,176 points.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Reid had two points on 1-of-7 shooting before fouling out with 8:50 remaining for the Beavers, who were outrebounded for the 11th straight game. … Humphrey, a 6-9 freshman, started his fourth straight game and recorded his second consecutive double-double. …Oregon State shot 50 percent in the first half and led by as many as nine late in the opening period.