Oregon State 62, Stanford 50

Freshman forward Tres Tinkle had 19 points and nine rebounds, leading Oregon State to a 62-50 victory over Stanford on Thursday night at Maples Pavilion in Stanford, Calif.

Senior guard Gary Payton II added 14 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals for Oregon State (15-8, 6-6 Pac-12 Conference). Junior guard Malcolm Duvivier scored 11 points.

Senior forward Rosco Allen had 12 points, six rebounds and five assists for Stanford (11-11, 4-7). Senior center Grant Verhoeven contributed 10 points.

Oregon State outscored Stanford 8-2 over a span of 1:08 to take a 16-9 lead on a jumper by freshman center Gligorije Rakocevic. The Cardinal cut the deficit to two on a 3-pointer by Allen moments later. The Beavers regained a seven-point advantage on a couple of occasions, and they were clinging to a 33-29 lead at the break.

The Beavers went up 44-33 on a 3-pointer by senior guard Langston Morris-Walker and led 51-40 before Stanford rallied to close the gap. The Cardinal cut the deficit to 51-46 on a layup by Allen, but the Beavers ended the game with an 8-1 run to secure the victory.

Oregon State shot 45.8 percent from the floor while Stanford shot 37 percent.