6 months ago
Stanford eases past Oregon State
#Intel
February 23, 2017 / 6:24 AM / 6 months ago

Stanford eases past Oregon State

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Stanford eases past Oregon State

Reid Travis scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds to help Stanford beat Oregon State 79-66 on Wednesday in a Pac-12 Conference game at Maples Pavilion in Stanford, Calif.

Marcus Allen also scored 17 points for Stanford (14-13, 6-9 Pac-12), which will play host to No. 6 Oregon on Saturday. Cardinal guard Dorian Pickens scored 15 points, and Robert Cartwright added 10.

Drew Eubanks had 21 points and 14 rebounds for Oregon State (5-24, 1-15), which snapped a 14-game losing streak with a win over Utah on Sunday. Gligorije Rakocevic contributed 16 points for the Beavers.

Stanford outscored Oregon State 7-0 to start the game and went up 21-11 on a dunk by Josh Sharma. The Beavers cut the deficit to six on two free throws by Eubanks, but the Cardinal responded with a 9-0 run to take a 32-17 lead on a jumper by Travis.

The Beavers got within 12 on a 3-pointer by Stephen Thompson Jr., trailed by 11 following a layup by Rakocevic and cut the Cardinal's lead to 10 on a 3-pointer by Daine Muller. The Beavers were down 43-33 at the break after Muller missed a 3-pointer with six seconds to play in the opening period.

Stanford extended its lead to 15 early in the second half and went up by 20 on a dunk by Allen. The Cardinal took a 67-44 advantage on a 3-pointer by Christian Sanders and pushed the lead to 25 on two free throws by Marcus Sheffield.

Oregon State staged a 12-0 run to cut Stanford's lead to 69-56 with just over five minutes remaining. The Beavers got within 11 on a layup by Thompson with 2:34 remaining, but they were unable to cut the deficit to single digits.

Stanford shot 57.1 percent from the field despite making just 5 of 17 from 3-point range. Oregon State shot 44.9 percent overall, 8 of 21 from beyond the arc.

