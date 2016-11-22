Preview: Oregon State at Tulsa

There's a different vibe surrounding Tulsa these days as the Golden Hurricane host slumping Oregon State on Tuesday. Tulsa dropped its first two games of the season by a combined 38 points before defeating New Orleans 77-68 behind junior forward TK Edogi's first career double-double, while the Beavers fell at Nevada 83-58 on Friday for their second straight loss.

"That first win is always hard, particularly when your confidence is wavering a little bit," Tulsa coach Frank Haith told reporters. "We haven't had all our parts together, so the cohesiveness and chemistry is not there yet. I was glad to see our guys fight through it. We needed to win a game where the guys feel good about themselves. I think this game will help us get ready for a game against a Pac-12 team on Tuesday." Oregon State is missing a key piece in its arsenal as sophomore guard Stephen Thompson Jr. did not play the last three games with a foot injury. Thompson, who averaged 10.6 points last season, is the Beavers' best 3-point shooter and they also miss his ballhandling skills as 47 turnovers in their last two games attest. Oregon State played its first three games at home, losing to Lamar 63-60 on Wednesday.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNews

ABOUT OREGON STATE (2-2): A bright spot Friday was Gligorije Rakocevic, a 6-11 sophomore center who recorded career highs of 12 points and seven rebounds in 17 minutes. Sophomore forwards Tres Tinkle (team-best 17.5 points, 9.5 rebounds) and Drew Eubanks (13.0 points, club-most 9.8 rebounds) miss Thompson's support, but continue to put up strong numbers. Freshman guard Jaquori McLaughlin averaged 13.3 points in his first three games before scoring two versus Nevada.

ABOUT TULSA (1-2): Edogi recorded career bests with 15 points and 10 rebounds Saturday for his first double-double, prompting Haith to tell reporters: "It's good to see the fruits of his labor. Hopefully he can build on that with his confidence and continue to grow." Junior guard Jaleel Wheeler, a junior college transfer, scored 15 points against New Orleans in his Golden Hurricane debut after serving a two-game suspension for violating an NCAA bylaw. Junior forward Junior Etou averages 13.3 points and a team-high 8.3 rebounds while shooting an economical 12-for-21 from the field and 4-for-8 from 3-point range.

TIP-INS

1. Senior G Pat Birt (10.3 points per game this season), sophomore G Sterling Taplin (6.3) and Edogi (8.7) are the only three players to appear in a game for Tulsa prior to this season.

2. Both teams lost in their 2016 NCAA Tournament openers as the Golden Hurricane fell to to Michigan 67-62 in the first four while the Beavers dropped a 75-67 decision to VCU in the first round in their first appearance since 1990.

3. Oregon State defeated Tulsa 76-71 in the only other meeting Dec. 20, 2015 with Tinkle contributing nine points and six rebounds.

PREDICTION: Tulsa 69, Oregon State 67