Tulsa bumps off Beavers

Junior Etou scored 17 points and Jaleel Wheeler added 16 as Tulsa claimed a 75-64 nonconference victory over Oregon State on Tuesday at the Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Okla.

The Golden Hurricane (2-2) beat back a second-half challenge from the Beavers, who got a game-high 19 points from Tres Tinkle -- including 12 in the second half. JaQuori McLaughlin had 12, and Drew Eubanks added 10 for Oregon State (2-3).

Tulsa never trailed and opened a double-digit lead at 16-5 less than eight minutes into the game on Sterling Taplin's 3-point jumper.

The Golden Hurricane moved to a 37-22 lead by halftime, but the Beavers roared out to start the second half to quickly make it a one-point game.

Oregon State used a 22-3 run in the first 5:54 to nearly erase the deficit. Kendal Manuel's 3-point field goal at the 14:06 mark made it 40-39.

The Golden Hurricane withstood the surge and replied with a 13-5 run to open a 53-44 lead, then kept the Beavers at arm's length the rest of the way.

Tulsa hit 23 of 51 (45.1 percent) from the field and 10 of 25 from beyond the 3-point arc. Oregon State was 26 of 54 (48.1 percent) and had seven 3-pointers but was out rebounded 38-23.

The Beavers were without junior reserve Keondre Dew, who was suspended indefinitely due to reported academic issues. He did not travel with the team. Dew averaged 3.3 points in three appearances.

Oregon State hosts Fresno State on Friday, while Tulsa is off until next Monday when it welcomes Oral Roberts.