Preview: Oregon State at UCLA

UCLA standouts Kyle Anderson and Jordan Adams will be back from one-game suspensions when the Bruins host Oregon State in Sunday’s Pac-12 contest. The two players were disciplined for violating an unspecified team rule and missed Thursday’s 87-83 double-overtime loss to Oregon. The Beavers are looking to sweep the Bruins for the first time since 1988, having posted a 71-67 home victory on Feb. 2 behind Hallice Cooke’s 20 points.

Oregon State is just 3-8 on the road, but one of those wins was Thursday’s 76-66 victory over USC. Adams, who leads UCLA with a 17.2 scoring average, missed all nine of his field-goal attempts in that contest while scoring just six points, his second-lowest output of the season. Freshman guard Bryce Alford – son of UCLA coach Steve Alford – stepped up to score a season-best 31 points with Adams and Anderson (14.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, 6.9 assists) sitting out.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT OREGON STATE (15-12, 7-8 Pac-12): Junior forward Eric Moreland blocked three shots against USC to become the school’s all-time leader with 173, passing Scott Haskin (1988-93). Moreland also grabbed 14 rebounds for his ninth double-digit outing on the boards this season, a stat more impressive when you factor in Moreland (8.2 points, 9.5 rebounds) missed the first 12 games of the season due to a suspension. “There are a lot of firsts happening here, because we haven’t had these types of players here in a long time,” coach Craig Robinson said of Moreland’s milestone.

ABOUT UCLA (21-7, 10-5): Alford stood out in his first career start as he played 49 minutes and knocked down some clutch shots late in regulation to help force overtime. He is only the second freshman in UCLA history to score 30 more points in a game – the other is school career scoring leader Don MacLean, who scored 41 points against North Texas during the 1988-89 campaign. The big outing raised Alford’s season average to 8.4, fifth best on the squad, and he ranks third on the team with 38 3-point baskets.

TIP-INS

1. UCLA is 50-7 at home against Oregon State with the Beavers’ last road victory in the series occurring during the 2002-03 campaign.

2. Beavers leading scorer Roberto Nelson (20.6) leads the Pac-12 with 15 20-point outings.

3. Adams has 79 steals, three shy of the school mark held by Cameron Dollar (1996-97).

PREDICTION: UCLA 85, Oregon State 77