Preview: Oregon State at UCLA

Oregon State has set a school record with a 14-0 start at home, but the surprising Beavers will need a few more road wins to improve their postseason chances. They’ll receive their next test on Wednesday against UCLA, which has won 10 consecutive home contests against the Beavers. Guard Norman Powell averages a team-high 16.2 points for the Bruins, who are looking to avenge a 66-65 loss to the Beavers in Corvallis on Jan. 22, when they shot 30.6 percent – including 6-of-25 from 3-point range.

The defensive-oriented Beavers are paced by guard Gary Payton II, who leads the team in scoring (12.7) and rebounds (8.0) and has a steal in all 23 games. While Oregon State is off to its best start since the 1989-90 team started 19-4, the Beavers are 1-4 in Pac-12 road games this season. Bruins forward Tony Parker missed last month’s meeting with back spasms, but he appeared fully healthy last Saturday against California while collecting 20 points and seven rebounds in a 64-62 loss.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT OREGON STATE (16-7, 7-4 Pac-12): The Beavers completed a home sweep of the Washington schools with last Sunday’s 64-50 win over the Huskies, but 6-10 forward Olaf Schaftenaar was held scoreless in 33 minutes and is shooting 3-of-18 over his last four games. Forward Victor Robbins was expected to return next week from a 10-game suspension for violating athletic department policy, but that appears unlikely after he was cited for driving under the influence of intoxicants on Sunday. Guard Malcolm Duvivier, who has played all 40 minutes in two of the last three games, scored a career-high 19 points last month against the Bruins.

ABOUT UCLA (14-10, 6-5): Forward Kevon Looney is the only freshman in the country averaging a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, and he’s a big reason why the Bruins lead the Pac-12 in rebounds per game at 39.8. UCLA needs more consistent play from its guards, including sophomore Bryce Alford, who is averaging 12.8 points on 32.1 percent shooting in league play. The Bruins could also use more production from guard Isaac Hamilton, who is shooting 33.3 percent from the field and 9-of-16 from the foul line in Pac-12 action.

TIP-INS

1. UCLA is 27-3 at home in two seasons under coach Steve Alford.

2. Oregon State is 12-0 when leading at halftime.

3. Hamilton was held scoreless on 0-of-10 shooting in 34 minutes last month against the Beavers.

PREDICTION: UCLA 66, Oregon State 57