Preview: Oregon State at UCLA

Oregon State can still finish anywhere from sixth to ninth in the Pac-12 standings heading into its regular-season finale Saturday at UCLA, but the real concern remains the health of freshman forward Tres Tinkle, who will miss the game with a right foot injury and appears in doubt for the start of next week’s conference tournament. Tinkle, second on the team in points (13.1) and rebounds (5.4), also missed Wednesday’s loss at USC and could be “out for a while,” according to his father and head coach Wayne Tinkle.

Stephen Thompson Jr. will get the starting nod over Tinkle for the second straight game and is about four inches shorter than the 6-foot-8 Tinkle, so that could create a mismatch against the big front line of the Bruins. Thompson had 16 points and four rebounds against the Trojans, helping absorb some of Tinkle’s numbers, but now the Beavers will need more from their reserve big men, especially 6-7 forward Jarmal Reid. UCLA has lost three straight and eight of 11 to lock itself into the 10th seed for the upcoming conference tournament, where it could possibly meet Oregon State in the first round Wednesday in Las Vegas. The bright spot for the Bruins continues to be junior wing Isaac Hamilton, who has reached double figures in scoring in 26 straight games and remains the the only Pac-12 player to hit that mark in every conference game.

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT OREGON STATE (17-11, 8-9 Pac-12): The injury to Tinkle is especially painful because Oregon State was having a much stronger second half in conference play, winning five of seven before Tuesday’s loss to USC. Gary Payton II might need to be even more of a one-man show, as Oregon State’s scoring, rebounding and assist leader makes his final appearance at Pauley Pavilion. Payton had 17 points, seven assists and three rebounds in an 82-73 loss to visiting UCLA on Jan. 20 and tied his then-career high of 24 points in a loss at UCLA last season.

ABOUT UCLA (15-15, 6-11): Tony Parker moved back into the starting lineup in place of 7-footer Thomas Welsh in a 77-53 triumph Feb. 20 against Colorado, but UCLA has lost three straight since and that switch doesn’t appear to be the answer. Welsh had one of his least productive games of the season in Wednesday’s loss to No. 10 Oregon, finishing with four points and seven rebounds in 27 minutes. UCLA coach Steve Alford continues to start 6-10 sophomore guard Jonah Bolden in hopes of creating mismatches, but Bolden has been held to two points in three of the last four games.

TIP-INS

1. UCLA has won 11 straight at home against the Beavers.

2. UCLA G Bryce Alford is second in the Pac-12 in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.9) and hasn’t committed more than three turnovers in any of the last 16 games.

3. Oregon State can equal its most conference victories since the 1989-90 season with a win.

PREDICTION: UCLA 79, Oregon State 72