Preview: Oregon State at UCLA

Isaac Hamilton hit rock bottom when UCLA visited Oregon State six weeks ago, missing all 10 field goal attempts and finishing scoreless in the 13-point victory, but he has lifted himself back up as the No. 9 Bruins renew acquaintances with the Beavers on Sunday at Pauley Pavilion. Hamilton, the team's leading scorer last season at 16.8 points, is averaging 15.3 points over the last nine games and shooting 45.9 percent to keep his season marks at 14.4 points and 45.5 percent.

Hamilton was solid in an 82-79 victory Thursday night against No. 6 Oregon, scoring 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting as the Bruins pulled within a game of the second-place Ducks in the Pac-12 standings and remained within two of first-place Arizona. UCLA still has a game remaining Feb. 25 at No. 10 Arizona, one of two road games of the six left in conference play. Oregon State put up a fight when it hosted the Bruins in the second Pac-12 game of the season, but the Beavers remain winless in conference and are coming off a 92-66 loss Thursday at USC, tying its second-widest margin of defeat this season. Oregon State also hasn't won a true road game since beating UCLA in the regular-season finale.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT OREGON STATE (4-21, 0-12 Pac-12): Stephen Thompson Jr. didn't perform well in his return to his hometown Thursday night, shooting 4-for-15 and scoring 11 points in the loss to USC. The team's leading scorer (16.6) should be extra motivated to perform well against the Bruins, something he did in his first game at Pauley Pavilion last season, scoring all 23 of his season-high point total in the second half of the 86-82 victory. He had a good game when UCLA visited Corvallis on Dec. 30 of this season as well, scoring 25 points on 10-for-17 shooting.

ABOUT UCLA (22-3, 9-3): Aaron Holiday came from the same 2015 recruiting class as Thompson and is having a similar impact in his second season with the Bruins. He lost his starting point guard job to freshman Lonzo Ball this season, but has been even more productive coming off the bench, most recently scoring 15 points on 5-for-8 shooting against Oregon, which followed back-to-back wins at Washington State and Washington in which he combined for 33 points on 12-for-18 shooting. Holiday has also been the perfect antidote on defense when teams isolate starting shooting guard Bryce Alford and take advantage of his slow foot speed to drive to the basket.

TIP-INS

1. Holiday ranks third in the Pac-12 in 3-point shooting percentage at 44.7, and his 43.3 career mark is currently fifth on UCLA’s all-time list (minimum 100 attempts).

2. The 76 points UCLA scored against Oregon State in the last meeting matches its second-lowest total of the season.

3. Oregon State's last true road win against a top 25 opponent came on Jan. 5, 1985, against Washington.

PREDICTION: UCLA 98, Oregon State 71