(Updated: CHANGES Moreland rebounds to 13 in Para 3)

UCLA 74, Oregon State 69: Jordan Adams scored 24 points in his return from a one-game suspension as the host Bruins defeated the Beavers in Pac-12 play.

Kyle Anderson also was back from a one-game absence due to violation of team rules and had 14 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four steals for UCLA (22-7, 11-5). The Bruins made 21-of-23 free throws while halting a two-game skid as Anderson went 8-for-8 from the line and Adams made all six of his attempts.

Roberto Nelson scored 23 points for his 16th 20-point outing of the season and Devon Collier added 15 for Oregon State (15-13, 7-9). Eric Moreland grabbed 13 rebounds to go with six points and five blocked shots for the Beavers, who lost for the fifth time in seven games.

The Beavers trailed 61-57 after Angus Brandt’s basket with 4:37 remaining but missed their next five shots as the Bruins increased their lead to nine on two free throws by Anderson with 58.3 seconds left. UCLA made 11-of-12 free throws over the final 1:13 to hold off a charge that saw Oregon State tally 11 points in the final 51.8 seconds.

Oregon State finished the first half with a 24-10 surge to lead by nine at the break. The Beavers held an 11-point advantage early in the second half before Adams scored seven straight UCLA points during a 16-4 burst that gave the Bruins a 47-46 lead with just under 14 minutes remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Bruins improved to 51-7 at home against Oregon State … The Beavers committed 16 turnovers and were 14-of-23 from the free-throw line. … Adams was scoreless and missed all nine of his shots when UCLA lost at Oregon State on Feb. 2.