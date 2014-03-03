FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UCLA 74, Oregon State 69
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 3, 2014 / 4:41 AM / 4 years ago

UCLA 74, Oregon State 69

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CHANGES Moreland rebounds to 13 in Para 3)

UCLA 74, Oregon State 69: Jordan Adams scored 24 points in his return from a one-game suspension as the host Bruins defeated the Beavers in Pac-12 play.

Kyle Anderson also was back from a one-game absence due to violation of team rules and had 14 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four steals for UCLA (22-7, 11-5). The Bruins made 21-of-23 free throws while halting a two-game skid as Anderson went 8-for-8 from the line and Adams made all six of his attempts.

Roberto Nelson scored 23 points for his 16th 20-point outing of the season and Devon Collier added 15 for Oregon State (15-13, 7-9). Eric Moreland grabbed 13 rebounds to go with six points and five blocked shots for the Beavers, who lost for the fifth time in seven games.

The Beavers trailed 61-57 after Angus Brandt’s basket with 4:37 remaining but missed their next five shots as the Bruins increased their lead to nine on two free throws by Anderson with 58.3 seconds left. UCLA made 11-of-12 free throws over the final 1:13 to hold off a charge that saw Oregon State tally 11 points in the final 51.8 seconds.

Oregon State finished the first half with a 24-10 surge to lead by nine at the break. The Beavers held an 11-point advantage early in the second half before Adams scored seven straight UCLA points during a 16-4 burst that gave the Bruins a 47-46 lead with just under 14 minutes remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Bruins improved to 51-7 at home against Oregon State … The Beavers committed 16 turnovers and were 14-of-23 from the free-throw line. … Adams was scoreless and missed all nine of his shots when UCLA lost at Oregon State on Feb. 2.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.