UCLA 75, Oregon State 59
February 12, 2015 / 5:26 AM / 3 years ago

UCLA 75, Oregon State 59

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

UCLA 75, Oregon State 59: Bryce Alford scored 22 points, including five 3-pointers, as the Bruins rolled past the visiting Beavers.

Isaac Hamilton collected 16 points and a career-high nine assists while Tony Parker added 15 points and 10 rebounds for UCLA (15-10, 7-5 Pac-12), which never trailed and won for the fourth time in its last five games. Kevon Looney had 10 points and six boards as the Bruins held a 41-23 rebounding edge and avenged a 66-65 loss to the Beavers on Jan. 22.

Gary Payton II led Oregon State (16-8, 7-5) with a career-high-tying 24 points while Langston Morris-Walker had 19 along with eight rebounds. Jarmal Reid scored 10 points off the bench for the Beavers, who are 14-0 at home but 2-8 away from Gill Coliseum.

UCLA, which shot 6-of-25 from 3-point range in last month’s meeting against the Beavers, shot 7-of-11 from beyond the arc in the first 20 minutes and took a 40-25 lead into the break after holding Oregon State to 26.7 percent shooting. Alford made four 3-pointers and scored 14 points in the opening period for the Bruins, who recorded their 11th consecutive win at home against the Beavers.

Payton drained a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 47-34 with just under 17 minutes left, but the Beavers would get no closer. Oregon State, which came in leading the Pac-12 in field-goal percentage defense, allowed UCLA to shoot 47.8 percent, including 10-of-18 from 3-point range.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oregon State announced that F Victor Robbins will serve an “extended suspension” after being cited for driving under the influence of intoxicants Sunday. … UCLA improved to 28-3 at home in two seasons under coach Steve Alford. … Payton, Morris-Walker and Reid combined to make 19 of Oregon State’s 20 total field goals.

