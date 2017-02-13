Ball leads No. 10 UCLA past Oregon State

UCLA freshman guard Lonzo Ball scored 22 points with nine assists and seven rebounds to lead the No. 10 Bruins to a 78-60 victory over Oregon State in a Pac-12 game on Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles.

Showing balance, UCLA (23-3, 10-3 Pac-12) had seven players other than Ball score at least six points in the game at Pauley Pavilion. T.J. Leaf, who finished with 15 points and nine rebounds, was the only other UCLA player who scored in double figures, and he did not reach 10 points until 3:56 remained in the game.

"That second game of the week a lot of times is not easy, but I thought all of our guys did a good job of it in this game," said UCLA coach Steve Alford, whose team defeated No. 5 Oregon on Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion.

Oregon State (4-22, 0-13) was led by 18 points from Stephen Thompson Jr. and 13 by Drew Eubanks. Gligorije Rakocevic contributed seven points and a team-high nine rebounds.

The Beavers kept the game close in the first half, leading 27-24 with 2:37 remaining before halftime following a 3-pointer by freshman guard JaQuori McLaughlin.

UCLA scored the last eight points of the half -- six of which came off a Ball layup and two dunks -- to lead 32-27 at intermission. The 32 points were the fewest in a half for the Bruins this season.

"We got a little soft with the ball and our turnovers led to layups and they went into the locker room at halftime with momentum," Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle said.

Oregon State managed to subdue UCLA's offense, which averaged 92.5 points entering the game, in the first half. The Bruins made only 3 of 13 attempts from 3-point range in the first half and had six turnovers.

"I told the guys at halftime this is the first time we continued to get stops on defense," Tinkle said. "We came back and got stop after stop. As far as being dialed into the plan, it was great."

Alford went to a full-court pressure defense late in the first half to speed the game up more to the Bruins' liking.

"The press got the flow of the game going instead of them just walking it up every time," Alford said.

UCLA continued where it left off at halftime, outscoring Oregon State 22-10 early in the second half to take a 54-37 lead following Bryce Alford's 3-pointer.

The Bruins' second-half scoring total surpassed the 32 points they scored in the first half with 9:49 left in regulation on a 3-pointer by Gyorgy Goloman that gave them a 65-43 lead.

"We let them speed us up," Tinkle said. "Our guys were taking a lot of 3-point attempts. I told them if those are going in great but they weren't. We lost our momentum. We played to their tempo and it got us out of our rhythm."

UCLA has won four consecutive games, the longest streak in the Pac-12. It shot 52.4 percent from the field, won the rebounding battle 38-29 and had 21 assists while limiting Oregon State to 39.3 percent shooting and only eight assists.

Thomas Welsh had eight points and nine rebounds as one of the catalysts that helped UCLA outscore Oregon State 47-22 in points in the paint.

NOTES: Oregon State G JaQuori McLaughlin has hit 49 3-pointers this season, topping the school's freshman record of 48 that was set last season by Stephen Thompson Jr. ... Oregon State's last win over a top 10 team came on Jan. 11, 2015, a 58- 56 win over No. 7 Arizona in Corvallis, Ore. The Beavers' last true road win over a top 25 team occurred on Jan. 5, 1985, a 52-45 victory over No. 15 Washington. ... Before Sunday's game, UCLA had averaged 92.5 points per game, the third-highest average in school history. The 1971-72 team averaged a conference-best 94.6 points per game. UCLA's 21.7 assists per game entering Sunday are the second-highest mark in school history behind the 1973-74 team (22.4 assists per game). ... UCLA G Lonzo Ball's 189 assists entering the game are the most in one season by a UCLA freshman. He surpassed Pooh Richardson's previous record of 179 assists in UCLA's 95-79 victory at Washington State on Feb. 1. Ball's nine assists Sunday increased his total to 198.