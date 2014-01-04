Preview: Oregon State at Utah

It was hard to imagine how Utah’s easiest non-conference schedule in the nation according to the RPI would prepare it for the rigors of Pac-12 play, but the critics were silenced a bit when the Utes took No. 9 Oregon into overtime. Thursday’s 70-68 loss should have Utah even hungrier when it hosts Oregon State on Saturday. “We know we can play and compete with everyone in the league,” sophomore forward Jordan Loveridge told reporters after scoring 21 points against the Ducks.

The Beavers gave No. 24 Colorado all it could handle before succumbing 64-58 in their Pac-12 opener Thursday but were bolstered by the return of Eric Moreland. The 6-10 forward grabbed 10 rebounds in his first contest since serving a 12-game suspension for violating team rules. Oregon State continues to get plenty of production from senior guard Roberto Nelson, who leads the Pac-12 in scoring at 21.5 points per game after recording 23 against the Buffaloes.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT OREGON STATE (8-5, 0-1 Pac-12): Moreland’s return should take some of the pressure off Nelson, who is carrying the team offensively. After senior forward Devon Collier (17.2 points) and senior center Angus Brandt (12.1), the Beavers do not have a player averaging more than 5.2 points, but Moreland averaged 9.4 last season and is expected to improve on that number once he gets his legs. Oregon State is 12th in the nation in field-goal percentage at 49.9 and having Moreland (10.6 rebounds last season) patrol the paint should raise its rebounding average of 34.2 - 245th in the nation and last in the Pac-12 - quickly.

ABOUT UTAH (11-2, 0-1): The Utes, who defeated St. Katherine 124-51 on Dec. 28, had the ball with 6.5 seconds remaining and a chance to take down the mighty Ducks before Damyean Dotson’s steal of an inbounds pass and dunk spoiled their upset bid. “A lot of focus is on the last play, but that’s a breakdown we can fix really easily,’’ coach Larry Krystkowiak told the Deseret News. While Loveridge leads the team in scoring (17.5 points) and rebounds (9.1), Delon Wright also has been a major contributor (14.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, team-best 5.6 assists) along with fellow guard Brandon Taylor (10.8 points, four assists).

TIP-INS

1. Utah, which had its 13-game home winning streak snapped Thursday, has scored 71 or more points in 11 of 13 games - or all its wins.

2. Nelson (1,362 career points) is on pace to move into fourth place on Oregon State’s all-time scoring list, ahead of current No. 4 A.C. Green (1,694).

3. The teams split two meetings last season, with each winning on its home court - 72-61 at Utah and 82-64 at Oregon State.

PREDICTION: Oregon State 70, Utah 68 (OT)