Preview: Oregon State at Utah

Oregon State attempts to avoid back-to-back losses for the first time this season when the Beavers visit struggling Utah on Sunday in a Pac-12 battle. Gary Payton II was the only player on his game for the Beavers in Wednesday’s 71-54 loss at Colorado, but Oregon State can still match its best record through 16 games since 1989-90 with a win.

“We have to get production out of our veterans and starters,” Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle told reporters. “... We missed a lot of open shots, and we made it hard on ourselves by not sharing it when we had a chance to.” Payton recorded a career-high 26 points while the rest of the starting unit combined for six on 2-for-15 shooting, and Utah suffered through another rough offensive outing one night later. The Utes have scored fewer than 60 in three straight games, and coach Larry Krystkowiak told reporters the offensive woes are taking the spirit out of his team. It has not helped that leading scorer and rebounder Jakob Poeltl has been hampered by an ankle injury.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT OREGON STATE (11-4, 2-2 Pac 12): Payton leads the team in scoring (17.7), rebounds (8.7), assists (5.2) and steals (2.5), putting himself in position to be the first Beaver to top all four categories in a season since Lester Conner (1981-82). Stephen Thompson Jr. was the only other double-figure scorer Thursday with 10 and ranks third on the team (9.7) behind Payton and Tres Tinkle (11.7). More is needed from 6-10 center Drew Eubanks, who is shooting 57.5 percent overall – 37.5 in Pac-12 play.

ABOUT UTAH (12-5, 1-3): The Utes are last in the league at 60.2 points per game after averaging 84.8 in pre-conference games, but defense has also been a problem after allowing 54.9 percent shooting by Oregon in a 77-59 home loss Thursday. The 7-0 Poeltl, who averages 16.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks, has managed to score only 13 in the last two games on 3-of-12 shooting from the field. Senior Jordan Loveridge continues to struggle in Pac-12 play, making 9-of-29 from the field and averaging 6.8 points.

TIP-INS

1. Utah PG Brandon Taylor is fifth on the team in scoring overall (8.8) but is averaging 11.4 points and one turnover the last five games.

2. Oregon State has used the same starting lineup in all 15 games.

3. The Utes have won the last three meetings, including a 47-37 victory last February.

PREDICTION: Utah 70, Oregon State 66