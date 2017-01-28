Preview: Oregon State at Utah

Oregon State and Utah were hoping to carry some momentum heading into their Pac-12 meeting Saturday, but instead they'll be trying to regroup when they collide in Salt Lake City. The Beavers missed a chance to post their first conference win of the season when they lost Thursday at Colorado, the same day the Utes came up short of beating their first quality opponent this season in a loss to No. 10 Oregon.

The Utes cut a 13-point second-half deficit to four with 1:40 to play against the visiting Ducks, but couldn't pull any closer in the 73-67 loss that kept them tied for fourth in the Pac-12 behind Oregon, No. 9 Arizona and No. 7 UCLA, who are responsible for Utah's three conference losses. The Utes have just one more opportunity to play a ranked team on their remaining regular-season schedule, a Feb. 16 date at Oregon, so their chances of earning an at-large berth into the NCAA Tournament will likely come down to their showing at the conference tournament. Oregon State was just hoping to earn its first Pac-12 win since beating UCLA in the regular-season finale last March, and they were up against another winless team in conference play, but couldn't find a method to topple Colorado. Drew Eubanks scored 27 points and Stephen Thompson Jr. finished with a career-high 26, but Oregon State's depth continues to be bleak as key players Cheikh N'diaye (left shoulder) and Tres Trinkle (broken right wrist) remain out indefinitely.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT OREGON STATE (4-17, 0-8 Pac-12): Eubanks, a 6-10 sophomore forward, enters this game having scored at least 20 points and reaching double figures in points and rebounds in back-to-back games for the first time in his career. He had 22 points and 10 rebounds in a 69-58 loss to California last Saturday, and 27 points and 11 rebounds in the 85-78 loss to Colorado. Eubanks will face a stiff challenge against Utah, as the Utes are led down low by 6-9 junior Kyle Kuzma and 6-8 junior David Collette, the team's top two scorers and rebounders.

ABOUT UTAH (14-6, 5-3): Collette played 25 minutes against Oregon after missing the previous two games with concussion symptoms and he finished with a season-low 10 points. The Utes may remain conservative with Collette and make sure he's 100 percent for Thursday's game at California, which entered the weekend tied for fourth with Utah in the conference standings. Kuzma has been able to carry the load the last three games, averaging 19.7 points and 11.7 rebounds in that span to boost his team-leading averages to 15.4 points and 9.9 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Utah has won 11 straight games following a loss to a ranked opponent.

2. Utah was picked to finish eighth in the Pac-12 in a preseason media poll.

3. Oregon State is winless in eight road games this season.

PREDICTION: Utah 82, Oregon State 70