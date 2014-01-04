Utah 80, Oregon State 69: Brandon Taylor recorded career highs of 23 points and eight assists as the host Utes rebuffed the Beavers in a game featuring 53.7 percent shooting from 3-point range.

Delon Wright registered 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists while Jeremy Olsen scored 14 as Utah (12-2, 1-1 Pac-12) shot 58 percent from the field - 12-for-22 from beyond the arc. Dakarai Tucker had 13 points while Jordan Loveridge added 10 as the starters scored all but six points.

Roberto Nelson, the Pac-12’s leading scorer at 21.1 points per game, scored 16 for Oregon State (8-6, 0-2), which shot 50 percent from the floor and made 10 of its 19 attempts from 3-point range. Hallice Cooke scored 11 of his 14 points in the first half while Langston Morris-Walker added 11.

Utah made six of its first 10 shots from 3-point range with the last four - two by Taylor - beginning an 18-0 run which gave the Utes a 33-17 lead. The teams combined to make 10 of their first 11 shots from the field in the second half, with Nelson’s 3-pointer trimming a nine-point halftime deficit to three in less than two minutes.

Utah stretched the lead to 61-49 on Tucker’s 3-pointer with just over 11 minutes left before Oregon State responded with an 11-2 run - capped by Devon Collier’s three-point play. The Utes scored the next seven points - the first five by Taylor - to take a 70-60 lead and didn’t let the margin slip below nine the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Utah was 10-for-12 from the free throw line and recorded 23 assists on its 29 field goals. ... Oregon State entered the game converting 36.6 percent from 3-point range while Utah was at 34.6. ... The Beavers’ bench contributed 31 points.