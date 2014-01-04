FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Utah 80, Oregon State 69
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 4, 2014 / 11:32 PM / 4 years ago

Utah 80, Oregon State 69

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Utah 80, Oregon State 69: Brandon Taylor recorded career highs of 23 points and eight assists as the host Utes rebuffed the Beavers in a game featuring 53.7 percent shooting from 3-point range.

Delon Wright registered 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists while Jeremy Olsen scored 14 as Utah (12-2, 1-1 Pac-12) shot 58 percent from the field - 12-for-22 from beyond the arc. Dakarai Tucker had 13 points while Jordan Loveridge added 10 as the starters scored all but six points.

Roberto Nelson, the Pac-12’s leading scorer at 21.1 points per game, scored 16 for Oregon State (8-6, 0-2), which shot 50 percent from the floor and made 10 of its 19 attempts from 3-point range. Hallice Cooke scored 11 of his 14 points in the first half while Langston Morris-Walker added 11.

Utah made six of its first 10 shots from 3-point range with the last four - two by Taylor - beginning an 18-0 run which gave the Utes a 33-17 lead. The teams combined to make 10 of their first 11 shots from the field in the second half, with Nelson’s 3-pointer trimming a nine-point halftime deficit to three in less than two minutes.

Utah stretched the lead to 61-49 on Tucker’s 3-pointer with just over 11 minutes left before Oregon State responded with an 11-2 run - capped by Devon Collier’s three-point play. The Utes scored the next seven points - the first five by Taylor - to take a 70-60 lead and didn’t let the margin slip below nine the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Utah was 10-for-12 from the free throw line and recorded 23 assists on its 29 field goals. ... Oregon State entered the game converting 36.6 percent from 3-point range while Utah was at 34.6. ... The Beavers’ bench contributed 31 points.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.