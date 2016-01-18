Utah 59, Oregon State 53

Center Jakob Poeltl scored 15 points and collected seven rebounds to help Utah rally for a 59-53 victory over Oregon State on Sunday night in Salt Lake City.

Forward Kyle Kuzma added eight points and nine rebounds for the Utes. Utah (13-5, 2-3 Pac-12) won its fourth straight over Oregon State and improved to 12-1 all-time against the Beavers in Salt Lake City.

Forward Tres Tinkle and guard Gary Payton II each scored 11 points to lead Oregon State. The Beavers (11-5, 2-3) did not score a field goal over the final 4:31 of regulation -- opening the door for Utah’s comeback win.

Utah endured another slow start -- a familiar trend for the Utes since entering Pac-12 play. In the first half, Utah committed six turnovers and shot just 33 percent from the field. Oregon State, on the other hand, had zero turnovers by halftime and shot 47 percent from the field.

The Utes scored just one basket and turned over the ball twice in the first five minutes. It opened the door for Oregon State to jump out in front. Guard Malcolm Duvivier made three baskets in that stretch, including a pair of 3-pointers, to give the Beavers an 11-2 lead.

Poeltl scored back-to-back baskets to cut the deficit to 13-8 and breathe some life into Utah’s offense. It turned out to be a temporary fix.

Oregon State held the Utes without a point for nearly 5 1/2 minutes. The Beavers wasted no time putting space between themselves and Utah. Payton drained a pull-up jumper to cap off an 8-0 run that gave Oregon State a 21-8 lead.

The Utes finally snapped their scoring drought with a pair of free throws from guard Lorenzo Bonam. Two minutes later, Bonam converted a three-point play to end a streak of eight consecutive missed shots.

The Utes cut Oregon State’s lead to eight points three different times before halftime, the final time on a 3-pointer from guard Brandon Taylor that made it 31-23. Each time, the Beavers made a basket to boost the lead back to double digits.

The Beavers led 34-23 at the half.

Utah finally broke through and cut the deficit to 36-32 on a layup from Poeltl. Tinkle made a pair of 3-pointers to put Oregon State back up 44-34.

The Utes made another run at the Beavers later in the half and tied it at 50-50 on a 3-pointer from forward Jordan Loveridge with 5:52 remaining. Utah took a 53-52 lead, going in front for good on a free throw from Taylor when Oregon State forward Jarmal Reid was ejected for tripping a referee with 2:56 left in the game.

The Beavers missed their final five shots of the game.