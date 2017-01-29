Utah, Kuzma hold off Oregon State, Thompson

Utah forward Kyle Kuzma had a double-double to help offset 30 points from Oregon State guard Stephen Thompson Jr. as the Utes held off a late rally to win 86-78 on Saturday night in Salt Lake City.

Kuzma had 18 points and 12 rebounds in a game that got uncomfortably close for Utah (15-6, 6-3 Pac-12). The Utes led by 28 points with 8:05 left, but Oregon State (4-18, 0-9) ripped off a 23-3 run in which Thompson scored 13 points while Utah went deep to its bench.

The Utes went back to their starters, but the Beavers still inched within 84-78 on Thompson's two free throws with 22 seconds left. Utah guard Lorenzo Bonam helped seal the victory with two free throws a second later.

Thompson missed a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession.

Forward David Collette added 13 points for Utah, while guards Parker Van Dyke and JoJo Zamora each scored 11.

Thompson, a sophomore, scored 19 points in the final seven minutes en route to his career-high scoring total. Guard JaQuori McLaughlin scored 22 points and made 4 of 6 shots from 3-point range. Oregon State remained the only winless team in the Pac-12.

Utah hurt itself by making only 14 of 26 free throw attempts, although it made 8 of 16 from 3-point range. Oregon State shot 50 percent from the field.

The Utes led 42-30 at halftime and made seven of their first nine shots of the second half.

Utah plays at Cal next Thursday, while Oregon State's task of getting in the conference win column doesn't get any easier with a home game against No. 7 Arizona.