Preview: Oregon State at Washington

Up-and-down Washington is reaching the stage of the season in which it must establish some consistency and reel off the victories as it enters Saturday’s Pac-12 game against visiting Oregon State. The Huskies notched a solid victory over Oregon on Thursday after losing three of their previous four outings and a three-game road stretch awaits. The Beavers have won three of their past four games and are looking for a road sweep after winning at Washington State on Wednesday.

The matchup features solid scorers Roberto Nelson (21.7 average) of Oregon State and C.J. Wilcox (19.9) of Washington and both players were on their games in the midweek victories. Nelson scored 26 points on 11-of-15 shooting against the Cougars while Wilcox poured in 23 points as the Huskies took down the Ducks and the standout guard remains bullish about the Huskies’ chances of going on a sustained run. “I’d love to be undefeated,” Wilcox said afterward. “But 4-3? We’ll definitely take it with all the adversity we’ve had to get through.”

TV: 5 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT OREGON STATE (11-7, 3-3 Pac-12): Nelson is averaging 22.3 points in six conference games and moved into sixth place in school history (1,473 points) with his strong outing against Washington State. Coach Craig Robinson never fails to be impressed with the guard who is etching his name into the list of the school’s top all-time players. “From a basketball standpoint, you cannot underscore enough his sense of the game,” Robinson said after the win over the Cougars. “He has great IQ for a guy who is such a good player.”

ABOUT WASHINGTON (12-8, 4-3 Pac-12): Forward Shawn Kemp Jr. has been more active lately as he continues to regain the strength he lost while being diagnosed with Graves Disease when he was dealing with thyroid issues. Kemp had 13 points and six rebounds in a recent contest against Stanford and played 16 minutes against Oregon. The illness caused Kemp to lose more than 20 pounds and has made his junior season a struggle while averaging 4.2 points and 1.9 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Washington has won 17 of the past 22 meetings.

2. Wilcox has scored 20 or more points nine times this season.

3. Beavers C Angus Brandt, who averages 12.5 points, scored 14 against Washington State, marking the first time he has reached double digits on the road this season.

PREDICTION: Washington 75, Oregon State 73