Preview: Oregon State at Washington

Oregon State is fresh off its biggest win in 15 years as it travels to play Washington on Thursday in Pac-12 play. The Beavers posted a 58-56 victory over then-No. 6 Arizona on Sunday for their first victory over a top-10 squad since posting an overtime win over No. 3 Arizona in 2000. The Huskies are trending downward with four consecutive losses – three in Pac-12 play – after an 11-0 start.

Washington’s latest stumble came in an 80-77 loss to Washington State that caused coach Lorenzo Romar to look inward to find the problem. “I don’t have a whole lot to say, because right now it’s not about looking at any individual – What about this guy? What about that guy? – it’s all on me,” Romar told reporters. “As the head coach, I have to make sure that we get this turned around.” Oregon State guard Langston Morris-Walker scored the winning basket with 26 seconds left against Arizona to post the first milestone victory under first-year coach Wayne Tinkle.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT OREGON STATE (11-4, 2-1 Pac-12): Morris-Walker averages 10.6 points per game and made it a point after the Arizona contest to question the low expectations outsiders put on the Beavers prior to the season. “We were not supposed to be anything,” Morris-Walker told reporters. “We just have to keep working hard. People are going to have their doubts on us but in our circle we know what we are capable of.” Guard Gary Payton II leads Oregon State in scoring (12.3), rebounding (8.2) and steals (43) and has recorded multiple steals in each of the last eight games.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (11-4, 0-3): Center Robert Upshaw is enjoying a fine campaign by averaging 11.1 points and 7.5 rebounds but also has blocked 66 shots, one behind the single-season school record shared by Christian Welp (1985-86) and David Dixon (2001-02). Point guard Nigel Williams-Goss scored a season-best 30 points against Washington State and leads the team in scoring (14.7) and assists (6.7), and is also contributing 5.4 rebounds per game. Guard Andrew Andrews (11.9) and forward Shawn Kemp, Jr. (10.6) also average in double digits.

TIP-INS

1. Oregon State has lost to Washington in each of its last 11 visits to Seattle.

2. Upshaw has scored in double figures in eight straight games and is averaging 13 points and 9.1 rebounds during the stretch.

3. The Beavers are limiting opponents to 36.8 percent shooting from the field and have held four opponents under 30 percent.

PREDICTION: Washington 74, Oregon State 71