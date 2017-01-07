Preview: Oregon State at Washington

Two teams seeking their first Pac-12 victory meet Saturday as Oregon State visits Washington, which has lost six of its last nine games despite the presence of one of the nation’s top players. Huskies freshman point guard Markelle Fultz, averaging a league-high 22.3 points along with 6.1 rebounds and 6.5 assists, served as the team's lone bright spot with 22 points in Wednesday’s 83-61 home loss to Oregon.

While Washington will have its star on the floor for Saturday’s contest, Oregon State will be without sophomore forward Tres Tinkle (20.2 points per game, 8.3 rebounds), who will miss his 11th straight game with a broken right wrist. The Beavers are scoring a league-worst 66.0 points per game but were encouraged by the play of guard Kendal Manuel in Wednesday’s 75-62 loss to Washington State as the freshman set career highs with 20 points and six 3-pointers. Manuel figures to have the green light Saturday against a Washington team that allowed Oregon guard Tyler Dorsey to make eight 3-pointers and score 28 points in Wednesday’s loss. Teams are shooting 40.2 percent from beyond the arc against the Huskies, who saw the Ducks shoot 14-of-26 from 3-point range.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT OREGON STATE (4-12, 0-3 Pac-12): Tinkle’s absence has resulted in more double-teams for sophomore forward Drew Eubanks, who has responded by averaging 14.1 points and 8.9 rebounds with 41 blocked shots. The Beavers’ young backcourt includes Manuel along with Stephen Thompson Jr. and Washington native JaQuori McLaughlin, who is shooting 41 percent from 3-point range but has 41 assists against 38 turnovers. Oregon State, which opened Pac-12 play with home losses to USC and UCLA, has committed at least 16 turnovers in seven of its first 16 games.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (7-7, 0-2): Fultz has had a hand in 45.7 percent of the team’s scoring this season and needs more support from players such as sophomore guard David Crisp, who drew praise from coach Lorenzo Romar after scoring 14 points in the loss to Oregon. Forward Noah Dickerson has led the frontcourt with 12.2 points and 8.4 rebounds per game, but the Huskies have failed to follow Fultz’s lead while going 1-6 when trailing at halftime. “I can’t put my finger on it,” Romar told reporters. “But I know we’ve taken a step back. We’ve got to regroup. We definitely have to regroup.”

TIP-INS

1. The Beavers have lost 12 straight games to the Huskies in Seattle with the last Oregon State win coming on Feb. 20, 2003.

2. Washington ranks second in the Pac-12 in scoring at 83.6 points per game.

3. Thompson made a game-winning 3-pointer and finished with 18 points in last season’s 82-81 victory over the Huskies in Corvallis.

PREDICTION: Washington 72, Oregon State 65