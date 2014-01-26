(Updated: CHANGED “under” to “over” in beginning of second sentence in fourth graph ADDED Williams-Goss freshman scoring record note in GAME NOTEBOOK)

Washington 87, Oregon State 81: Nigel Williams-Goss scored a career-high 32 points as the host Huskies defeated the Beavers in Pac-12 play.

C.J. Wilcox added 14 points for Washington (13-8, 5-3), which has won 18 of the past 23 meetings. Andrew Andrews added 11 points while Perris Blackwell contributed 10 points and seven rebounds.

Roberto Nelson scored 31 points for Oregon State (11-8, 3-4), which saw a 12-point second-half lead evaporate. Devon Collier added 23 points and Angus Brandt had 11.

The Huskies trailed 53-45 with under 14 1/2 minutes remaining before taking control with a 23-5 burst for a 68-58 edge. Washington led by eight with over two minutes to play but Collier’s three-point play pulled the Beavers within three with 1:07 left before Williams-Goss converted a three-point play and the Huskies finished off the win.

Nelson scored 15 first-half points as Oregon State possessed a 38-33 advantage at the break. The Beavers scored the first seven of the second half – five by Brandt -- to stretch the lead to 12.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Williams-Goss, who set a school freshman scoring record, made 10-of-15 field-goal attempts – including 3-of-4 from 3-point range – and went 9-of-10 from the free-throw line. … Nelson has scored 20 or more points 13 times this season and 28 in his career. … Washington had 12 offensive rebounds while posting a 34-27 edge on the boards.