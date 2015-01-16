Washington 56, Oregon State 43: Robert Upshaw had 12 points, six blocked shots and tied a season best with 15 rebounds as the host Huskies snapped a four-game losing streak by knocking off the Beavers in Pac-12 play.

Andrew Andrews scored 12 points for Washington (12-4, 1-3), which forced 15 turnovers. Mike Anderson made three 3-pointers while contributing 11 points and four assists.

Malcolm Duvivier and Jarmal Reid scored 10 points apiece for Oregon State (11-5, 2-2). Leading scorer Gary Payton II had eight rebounds and four blocks but finished with only four points on 1-of-7 shooting.

Oregon State trailed by three points midway through the second half before Upshaw scored back-to-back baskets to make it 40-33 and the Beavers pulled within 46-41 on a dunk by Daniel Gomis with 3:25 left. Anderson drained a 3-pointer, Andrews and Nigel Williams-Goss each hit two free throws to make it a 12-point advantage with 1:29 to go and Upshaw added three free throws as the Huskies pulled away.

Both teams shot poorly – Washington 33.3 percent, Oregon State at 21.4 – in a first half that concluded with the Huskies holding a 19-15 lead. The Beavers held a one-point lead with less than 14 minutes to play before the Huskies rolled off eight straight points, capped by Anderson’s 3-pointer, to take a 36-29 lead with 11:41 to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Williams-Goss had eight points and seven assists. … The Beavers shot 31.9 percent from the field and were 4-of-16 from 3-point range. … Upshaw has 72 blocked shots, the most in school history after he passed the single-season mark of 67 shared by Christian Welp (1985-86) and David Dixon (2001-02).